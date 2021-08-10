Biden nominates prosecutors, picking first Black man for Manhattan US attorney

Biden also announced nominees to supervise two other offices that tend to investigate the Justice Department’s more prominent cases, including Breon S. Peace, a former federal prosecutor, as the U.S. attorney for Brooklyn and Jessica D. Aber as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she has worked since 2009. All three nominations would have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Williams would lead the Southern District of New York after working as a prosecutor in the renowned office for nearly a decade, most recently overseeing a unit that specializes in securities fraud. The office has handled some of the nation’s most politically sensitive cases, including several inquiries of people close to former President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden nominated Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan on Tuesday, naming the first Black man to lead one of the most powerful prosecutor’s offices in the country as part of a slate of picks for top law enforcement posts.

The timing of the appointments is crucial to Biden’s bid to curb gun violence and prosecute gun trafficking, according to a White House statement provided to The New York Times. The president pledged this summer to make federal tools available to the state and local authorities to combat an uptick of violent crime in big cities.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House statement said.

Biden also tapped Carla B. Freedman, a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York, to lead the office, setting her up to be the first Senate-confirmed woman to fill the position. The other nominations include William J. Ihlenfeld II as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, Christopher R. Kavanaugh as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Darcie N. McElwee as the U.S. attorney for the District of Maine, and William S. Thompson as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Many of the nominations were expected after senior lawmakers this year advised Biden on their picks for judges and U.S. attorneys. Presidents typically defer to such recommendations when selecting top prosecutors.

In March, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, asked Biden to nominate both Williams and Peace, who is also Black, after a year in which mass protests across the country cast attention to racist policing tactics.

Williams, a graduate of Harvard University and Yale Law School, would take over an office that had a tumultuous four years under the Trump administration, including two U.S. attorneys, Preet Bharara and Geoffrey S. Berman, who were ousted.

Among the associates of Trump the Southern District of New York prosecuted were Stephen Bannon, a former chief strategist for Trump, and Michael Cohen, Trump’s onetime fixer. In 2018, the office obtained a guilty plea from Cohen on campaign finance violations, including a charge that stemmed from a $130,000 hush-money payment to the pornographic film star Stormy Daniels.

The office is currently investigating whether Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s personal lawyers and a former U.S. attorney in Manhattan, broke lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing.

Williams, who clerked for Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, is likely to oversee major trials of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of helping him recruit and sexually abuse minors; and Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek man charged in a 2017 truck attack that killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path. The government has said it will seek the death penalty if he is convicted. Maxwell and Saipov have both pleaded not guilty.

Williams has experience investigating politically sensitive cases. In 2018, he helped secure a conviction on corruption charges of Sheldon Silver, the former Democratic speaker of the New York state Assembly, after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. Silver is serving a seven-year sentence.

If confirmed, Peace would oversee an office that in 2019 secured the conviction of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

In Virginia, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, recommended Aber oversee the Eastern District office. The office has prosecuted high-profile cases of leaks of government data, including that of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, and Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst convicted in 2013 of leaking archives of secret military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks.

Kavanaugh, Biden’s pick to lead the Western District of Virginia, will bring a background that includes helping to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into the 2017 white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, and securing hate crime charges against a man convicted of killing a woman and injuring dozens when he rammed his car into a group of people protesting one of the rallies.