Did you win? Winner has been picked — but not announced — for third VaxMillions Giveaway drawing

The state will contact the winners. All you have to do to get the money is respond. If you don’t, you’re going to regret it.

The governor’s office says there were more than 2.5 million entrants in this round, with 2.35 million adults vying for a $1 million jackpot, and 162,000 12- to 17-year-olds vying for a $300,000 educational grant.

Did you win? It’s time to check your phone messages and your e-mails. The winners of the third VaxMillions Giveaway drawing, which promises big bucks to those who have gotten their coronavirus vaccinations, have been picked, but their names have not been announced.

Advertisement

Anyone who does not respond within 24 hours “will forfeit the chance to win any prize and DPH will select an alternate as the potential winner,” an ominously bolded section of the VaxMillions website reads.

The winners will be announced publicly Thursday. The state is a national leader in vaccinations, but it’s hoping the prospect of easy riches offered by the vaccine lottery will spur even more people to roll up their sleeves and get their shots.

Don’t give up hope yet. There will be two more drawings — one on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23. Fully-vaccinated residents have till midnight Thursday to sign up for the remaining two drawings. If you miss that deadline, you can sign up for the final drawing by midnight the next Thursday, Aug 19.

People can get more information and enter the drawings by going to www.VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.

Those who do not have the Internet who wish to enter can call the VaxMillions Giveaway call center for assistance. The call center can be reached by dialing 211.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.