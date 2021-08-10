Get ready: It’s going to be hot, and very humid, this week

A low pressure area east of Cape Cod ― technically a summer nor’easter ― will continue to pull away Tuesday allowing hot and humid air to stream northward. Another heat wave is almost a guarantee as temperatures reach above 90 degrees starting Wednesday, continuing into at least Friday, and perhaps the start of the weekend.

As the rain clears away on Tuesday, a potential heatwave that could stretch into the weekend is right behind it.

The summer of heat and rain continues with overnight wet weather bringing nearly an inch to some locations. A warm front to the south will blow through New England overnight allowing hot and humid air to arrive for Wednesday. There is already a heat advisory posted for tomorrow, and this is likely to be extended through the rest of the work week.

Advertisement

Heat Advisories are posted for Wednesday with triple digit heat indices on the way. NOAA

Actual temperatures will be between 90 and 95 during the afternoon through Friday. There is also a 50/50 chance we have one more 90 degree day on Saturday for a three or four day heatwave.

The heat is going to be accompanied by extreme humidity. Dew points will be over 70 degrees from the middle of this week into the beginning of the weekend. When you combine the heat and humidity, you get heat indices that are near or over 100 degrees on Wednesday.

Dew Points will be about as high as can occur in New England this week. This map shows Thursday’s readings in the mid to upper 70s. Tropical Tidbits

This type of heat is dangerous if you exert yourself too much: heat exhaustion can occur and can in some cases lead to life-threatening heat stroke. The bottom line is that this heat is not anything we haven’t seen before, but just remember to be smart about when you’re outside, and for how long.

It won’t be as hot over Cape Cod or the islands where temperatures will basically stay in the 80s. The humidity will be equally oppressive however in those locations.

Advertisement

On Friday highs will once again be over 90 degrees away from the water. WeatherBELL

Whenever we get the situations with such high temperatures and so much moisture, thunderstorms are a distinct possibility. These storms look to be scattered Wednesday and Friday and perhaps a bit more numerous on Thursday when some of them could reach strong-to-severe levels if they arrive later in the day. As is typical, some of you won’t see a drop of rain while others will get heavy downpours.

Model forecasts have showers and storms developing early Thursday over western New England. WeatherBELL

We get a break in the extreme temperatures later this weekend accompanied by lower humidity. It also looks as though we won’t see any shower activity. There is likely more heat and tropical air coming back next week as the longer range pattern continues to show the northeast with a high likelihood of above-average temperatures into the final week of August.