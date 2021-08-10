Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves

Hochul will become the state’s first female governor once Cuomo’s resignation is effective in two weeks.

Now, with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

BUFFALO — As New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state’s 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

A centrist Democrat from western New York, she has worked deep in Cuomo’s shadow for her two terms in office, but last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor after an independent investigation concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women while in office.

“I believe these brave women,” Hochul wrote, calling Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and unlawful” in a statement last Tuesday.

After Cuomo announced his decision to step down, Hochul called it “the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.”

A spokesperson said New York state Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is set to take on the duties of lieutenant governor. No other state has two women leading — though in Oregon, in the absence of a deputy governor, the next in line in succession of Governor Kate Brown is Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Eight states currently have female governors.

To many New Yorkers, Hochul is an unknown quantity, serving since 2015 in a job that is mostly ceremonial. A typical afternoon in late July had her announcing job training funding in Utica, discussing manufacturing in Rome, and touring downtown Cazenovia with the small town’s mayor.

That has been nothing like the attention-demanding appearances of the determinedly high-profile Cuomo, who does most of his business in Albany and New York City and whose daily coronavirus briefings were national events at the height of the coronavirus.

Hochul has not been part of Cuomo’s inner circle of aides and allies. Her name wasn’t mentioned in the investigative report, released by Attorney General Letitia James, that detailed not only the harassment allegations against Cuomo but also efforts by his staff to discredit some of his accusers.

But at 62, Hochul is an experienced politician, a veteran of 11 campaigns that have taken her from a town board to Congress, the latter representing a conservative western New York district after a surprising 2011 win in a special election to fill a vacancy in the US House.

She received votes of confidence from Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer on Tuesday in Washington and from numerous elected officials and others in New York including Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the investigation.

“Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor,’’ Gillibrand told reporters at the US Capitol. ‘’She understands the complexities and needs of our state, having been both a congresswoman and having been lieutenant governor for the last several years.’’

Former Erie County Democratic chairman Len Lenihan, a longtime ally in western New York, called her promotion “a happy ending to a very sad situation” and said few people have been as prepared for the office as she is.

“She’s humble and kind, but also tough. And she is going to do a fabulous job. The people in New York are going to come to really admire her abilities, her strength, and her personally,” he said.

“Pragmatic would be a good way to describe her,” said Jacob Neiheisel, an associate political science professor at the University of Buffalo. “Someone who is pretty good at reading the tea leaves and coming around to where her constituency is.”

Hochul’s office declined an interview request.

A steelworker’s daughter, Hochul, a lawyer, worked in Washington as an aide to then-Representative John LaFalce and later, Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, both from New York, before holding her first public office, on the town board in Hamburg, near Buffalo.

From there, she became Erie County clerk, where she made some news in 2007 for resisting a plan by then-Governor Eliot Spitzer to allow unauthorized immigrants to get driver’s licenses. Hochul and another western New York clerk explored a plan to have police arrest immigrants who tried to apply.

‘’It will be a deterrent, and that’s what I’m looking for,” Hochul told The Buffalo News at the time.

Her next move was to Congress, where in 2011 she had a surprising win in a special election in a district that had been in Republican hands for decades. She lost a bid for reelection a year later to Republican Chris Collins, despite an endorsement by the National Rifle Association. Collins later resigned from the US House and pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Hochul moved to the left, politically, when Cuomo tapped her as his running mate in 2014 after his first lieutenant governor, former Rochester mayor Robert Duffy, decided not to run for reelection.