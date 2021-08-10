Mass. updates data on breakthrough infections, adding 2,232 cases, 50 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths

As of Aug. 7, 106 people in Massachusetts who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus had died from the disease, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday.
The department said the deaths accounted for 0.002 percent of the 4,321,931 fully vaccinated people as of that date.
The department also said there had been 9,969 cases among the group, or 0.23 percent of the total, and 445 hospitalizations, or 0.01 percent.
The figures on breakthrough infections were released for the first time in the state’s daily vaccine report. Updates are expected every Tuesday.
Tuesday’s numbers updated by a week figures the state had released on Monday, which reflected data up to July 31. The new data showed an increase of 2,232 cases, 50 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths among fully vaccinated people.
DPH officials said Monday that 73 percent of those who had died by July 31 had underlying conditions, and the median age of those who had died was 82.5. That information was not included for the updated data released Tuesday.
DPH said Monday in a statement that breakthrough infections are “incredibly low” and hospitalizations and deaths are “even lower.”
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.