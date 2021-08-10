Mass. updates data on breakthrough infections, adding 2,232 cases, 50 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths

As of Aug. 7, 106 people in Massachusetts who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus had died from the disease, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The department said the deaths accounted for 0.002 percent of the 4,321,931 fully vaccinated people as of that date.

The department also said there had been 9,969 cases among the group, or 0.23 percent of the total, and 445 hospitalizations, or 0.01 percent.