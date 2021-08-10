Ocasio-Cortez says on day of Jan. 6 insurrection, she didn’t think she ‘was just going to be killed’

When Bash asked Ocasio-Cortez whether she thought she was going to be raped, the New York congresswoman said yes.

“I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN anchor Dana Bash . “I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been open about her trauma regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol in the past, revealed in an interview aired on Monday evening that death was not the only outcome she feared at the hands of the insurrectionists — but sexual assault too.

Advertisement

“Yeah, yeah, I thought I was,” she said softly.

Ocasio-Cortez said she believed the impact of the violent siege was compounded by “the misogyny and the racism” that “animated” the ambush.

“White supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence.”

As the mob of Trump supporters stormed the halls of the Capitol, ransacking the building in an attack that ultimately left several people dead and many more injured, Ocasio-Cortez hid behind the door of her bathroom in her office.

The congresswoman said her experience as a survivor of sexual assault — something she disclosed in the wake of the attack earlier this year— played a role in her belief that her personal safety was at great risk as she heard someone trying to enter her office and then loud yells questioning her whereabouts.

“All of the sudden I hear that whoever was trying to get inside got into my office,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram Live this past February. “Then I just start to hear these yells of, ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ And I just thought to myself: They got inside.”

Advertisement

This was the moment, Ocasio-Cortez recalled, where she thought “everything was over.”

“I thought I was going to die,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time, before realizing that the person she initially believed had breached her office was a Capitol police officer.

During her Instagram Live in February, Ocasio-Cortez also compared the urging of her Republican colleagues to simply “move on” from the attack, while simultaneously demanding unity from Democrats and denying that former president Donald Trump should face consequences for inciting the siege, to tactics used by abusers.

“They’re trying to tell us to move on without any accountability, without any truth-telling, or without confronting the extreme damage, loss of life, trauma,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The reason I say this, and the reason I’m getting emotional, is because they told us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what happened, or even telling us to apologize.”

She added: “These are the tactics of abusers.”

But she told Bash in the interview, part of a new series that explores the “human behind the public face,” that her skills as a survivor of sexual assault aided her on that dark day.

“Survivors have a very strong set of skills,” Ocasio-Cortez told Bash. “And the skills that are required as a survivor — the tools that you build for resilience, they come back in right away.”

She added: “And for me, I felt like those skills were coming right back so that I could survive. And my skills were to survive.”

Advertisement









Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.