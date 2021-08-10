Texas governor faces legal challenges on mask mandate ban as hospitalizations soar

"As the school year begins, the health of our students, especially those under 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated, are being put at risk," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said in a statement. "We have come too far to allow our students to be super spreaders."

Officials in San Antonio and Bexar County, Tex., filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning seeking to halt the Republican governor's directive, which bars local governments from issuing mask requirements. They're asking for a temporary restraining order so they can mandate masks in public schools and require unvaccinated students to quarantine if they were exposed to someone with covid-19.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates is facing mounting resistance from local officials as soaring coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state send health care systems into crisis mode.

The lawsuit from San Antonio and Bexar comes less than a day after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a similar challenge. Jenkins, a Democrat and elected official, said Monday evening he had asked a court to declare the governor lacks the legal authority to impose the mask mandate ban.

"This is about ensuring there's adequate medical resources and hospital bed capacity to take care of people with [coronavirus] and any other condition that requires medical care or hospitalization," Jenkins tweeted.

A children's advocacy group also filed a lawsuit challenging Abbott's order on Sunday.

In a further rebuke of the ban, the Dallas Independent School District will require, starting Tuesday, that all students and staff wear masks in school buildings. Announcing the decision Monday, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said that "with numbers getting significantly worse, this decision is urgent."

A representative for Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Texas, where a rise in new infections is pushing some health care systems to capacity, Abbott on Monday asked hospitals to stop non-emergency medical procedures to free up space for covid-19 patients, and announced that out-of-state health-care workers would come to assist.

Emergency room doctors and hospital officials have sounded the alarm for weeks about the influx of patients. One physician in Houston compared the intensive care units in America's fourth-largest city to a "war zone."

At Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston, workers were setting up tents to house an overflow of patients. The region including Austin has just six ICU beds for a population of nearly 2.4 million, state data showed, while the Dallas metropolitan area had just 100 ICU beds available for a population of more than 8 million.

A flurry of warnings came from other medical establishments in the state. The chief executive of the sprawling Texas Medical Center in Houston said hospitalizations are spiking at a pace not seen in a year, while the region faces a shortage of nurses. An "urgently hiring" health system in Greenville, Texas, Hunt Regional Healthcare, temporarily closed one of its emergency medical centers citing a "CRITICAL COVID SURGE."

Even as emergency rooms have swelled with patients, some Republican lawmakers continued to denounce public health requirements aimed at slowing the virus spread. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News there should be "zero" mask or vaccine mandates - a call that came just hours after he and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced legislation that would ban such directives. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released a video over the weekend that urged people to resist the regulations implemented by health experts.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden called out Republican officials - after being asked about Abbott and DeSantis - for blocking efforts he said could curb the virus's spread. "I say to these governors, please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way," Biden said.

The Biden administration has directed agencies throughout the federal government to devise plans for requiring workers to get vaccinated. Defense officials said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will require all active service members to get a coronavirus vaccine shot by mid-September, an acknowledgment of the way the virus can wreak chaos in military units.

Some states have made similar moves. Washington state, where infections are rising, said it would require most state employees and all nursing home staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by October, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday.

Just over half the U.S. population is now fully immunized, according to CDC data, but cases are still on the rise. With the onset of delta variant cases, millions of Americans say they feel confused about next steps and overwhelmed by the abundance of new rules, research and data they need to absorb.

This follows a study published this week that shows the number of U.S. adolescents and young adults who screened positive for depression and suicide risk increased during the pandemic. School closures, disruption to routines and social isolation were among the main concerns, according to health experts at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Washington Post’s Robyn Dixon, Laura Meckler, Loveday Morris and John Wagner contributed to this report.