After playing out like no other Olympics, the Tokyo Games draw to a close

Someone could have been hurt by Djokovic’s thrown tennis racket, and he abandoned his mixed doubles partner when, citing a shoulder injury, he dropped out of the Games. In addition, Djokovic’s comment, when asked about Biles, that “you better start learning how to deal with pressure” reveals his lack of empathy.

Tara Sullivan’s “Double standard, double fault for Djokovic” (Sports, Aug. 3) reveals not only the ways in which men’s and women’s emotional expressions are judged in a gendered way but also the way the sports establishment tolerates male entitlement to egregious behavior. Novak Djokovic’s behavior at the Olympics reminds one of a 2-year-old who needs a time out. Yet I cannot see that he was penalized in any way, nor criticized to the degree that Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have been.

Advertisement

Of course, empathy appears to be in short supply in the Djokovic family, as when his mother, Dijana, pronounced, “The king is dead. Long live the king” (prematurely, as it turned out) at the Australian Open in 2008, when Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinals.

There is a long history of chuckling about the “bad boys” of tennis, but it is well past the time that male athletes be held to the adult standards of civil behavior and, if not a bit of humility, perhaps silence.

Carol Landau

Providence

The writer is clinical professor of psychiatry and human behavior and medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.





Biles didn’t bow to pressure — she rose to the occasion

Dan Shaughnessy’s commentary on Simone Biles (“Compassion yes, but pressure will be there,” Sports, Aug. 1) mischaracterized Biles’s decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastics events as an aversion to pressure, which is laughable. Her record and success speaks for itself. Biles’s decision to sit out shows how unafraid of pressure she is.

Advertisement

Shaughnessy used Kerri Strug as an example of an athlete who competed and won while injured. He failed to mention that Strug was pressured into competing by abusive coaches, carted off the floor, and, oh yeah, never competed again.

Glorifying athletes who perform injured is a tired and dangerous trope. Millions suffer privately with mental health conditions and fear the stigma of speaking openly. Biles deserves only our unequivocal support and compassion. I hope Shaughnessy agrees that the world would be better served if we all possessed her grace and strength, both mental and physical.

Jay and Tessa Yesselman

Cambridge





‘Fear has been my companion my whole life’

I write in response to recent commentary by Sports columnists Dan Shaughnessy and Tara Sullivan.

Fear has been my companion my whole life. I played rugby until I was 60. In my 30s, my prime, I often was so scared of the next game that I begged off, claiming an injury or disease. The fear was irrational. I usually was the biggest guy on the field, and I did not, and should not, have had fear of injury. Fear of failure? I don’t know. In Simone Biles’s case, she recognized that performing without confidence could have been dangerous. I didn’t have that excuse.

The same thing has happened to me in social and career situations. Rugby is just an example of how I let my teammates down because of this fear. I certainly have let down others who were depending on me to show up and perform.

Advertisement

Shaughnessy quotes another writer who refers to “the usual howls from the knuckle-draggers who want sports and society to remain stuck in a past in which athletes never betray their stoicism.” Yes, I am one of those knuckle-draggers whose initial reaction to Biles’s decision was, “How could she let them down?” Upon further reflection, I’ve often let “them” down.

S. Watson

Lynnfield





Suni Lee’s triumph lifts the Hmong community

In the glow of gymnast Sunisa Lee’s all-around victory in individual competition, I am writing to share firsthand how important representation is. I am a first-generation Hmong American. I spent the first five years of my childhood in a refugee camp. My father, a teen at the time, fought alongside the Americans during the Vietnam War. Because we’re a small ethnic minority, not many people know who we are or what role Hmong people played during the Vietnam War. Our history hasn’t been taught in schools.

In the five years that I’ve lived in the Boston area, I have not met one person who knew who the Hmong people are until about a week ago. While grocery shopping and having an issue with the self-checkout lane, I asked an employee for assistance. We chatted about how beautiful the day was and then she asked me about the origin of my name. I told her it’s a common name for Hmong daughters.

Her eyes lit up, and she responded, “H-M-O-N-G?” I said “Yes!” She replied, “Same as Suni Lee!”

Lee’s achievement at the Olympics is a win not only for her, her family, and the United States but also for our Hmong community. This is why representation matters. Throughout my life, I have shared my experience and educated those I’ve gotten to know on the history of the Hmong people, but I could never have done it at the level Lee is doing. People are googling “Hmong.” It makes me proud.

Advertisement

Mai Lo

Quincy