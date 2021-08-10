Aaron Nesmith pours in 33 as Celtics beat Nuggets in Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Second-year wing Aaron Nesmith erupted for 33 points to lead the Celtics to a 107-82 win over the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Nesmith made 13 of 18 shots and 7 of 9 3-pointers. Payton Pritchard added 21 points for the Celtics (2-0), who will face the Magic on Thursday at 7 p.m.