fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics Summer League

Aaron Nesmith pours in 33 as Celtics beat Nuggets in Summer League

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated August 10, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Celtics wing Romeo Langford threw down a huge dunk on the Nuggets' Davon Reed in Summer League on Tuesday.
Celtics wing Romeo Langford threw down a huge dunk on the Nuggets' Davon Reed in Summer League on Tuesday.Ethan Miller/Getty

LAS VEGAS — Second-year wing Aaron Nesmith erupted for 33 points to lead the Celtics to a 107-82 win over the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Nesmith made 13 of 18 shots and 7 of 9 3-pointers. Payton Pritchard added 21 points for the Celtics (2-0), who will face the Magic on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Bruno Fernando, who joined the summer league roster Tuesday after his trade from the Hawks was finalized, had 9 points in his Boston debut.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Boston Globe video