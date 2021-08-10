Aaron Rodgers not likely to play in any of the Packers’ exhibition games

LaFleur then was asked whether Rodgers would play at all in the preseason.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Love will play the majority of the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Texans and that Kurt Benkert also would get some snaps.

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t appear in any of Green Bay’s three preseason games as the Packers look to get 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love as much work as possible.

“I would say most likely not,” LaFleur replied.

The Packers host the Jets on Aug. 21 and visit the Bills on Aug. 28 in their other two preseason games.

The Packers want to get Love some game experience after the pandemic wiped out last year’s preseason. Love also didn’t play a single down last year during the regular season as the third-team quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle, who is now with the Lions.

Love did get plenty of work during the offseason and got the vast majority of first-team reps during the mandatory minicamp that Rodgers missed. The Packers moved up four spots in the 2020 draft to take Love out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick.

“I’m super excited,” Love said last week about the opportunity to play preseason games. “This is the moment I’ve been preparing for ever since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”

Benkert, who signed with the Packers in May, also could use the experience. The former Virginia quarterback spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Falcons’ practice squad but has no NFL game experience. Benkert was on injured reserve in 2019.

Garrett hobbled

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss some time.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury, but said he would miss Tuesday’s practice and would be day-to-day going forward.

The Browns play their exhibition opener on Saturday in Jacksonville. Stefanski would not say if Garrett will be able to go, adding “we’ll talk about who’s playing, that plan, later in the week.”

Robinson retires

Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring despite being a candidate for a starting job.

Robinson was a 2010 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and turns 34 in September. He left New Orleans in 2015 and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 season before returning to the Saints in 2018.

He’d been getting first-team snaps, with the Saints trying to fill a vacancy created when they allowed Janoris Jenkins to become a free agent in a cost-cutting move.

Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he wasn’t expecting Robinson’s decision but understands when veterans decide during training camp they’re ready to retire.

“He’s played in this league a long time,” Payton said. “He’s had a great career. He’s been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt. It’s not unusual, really, in training camp. It’s happened a number of times.

“He just felt like in his heart it was time — and I respect that,” Payton added, noting that Robinson was healthy.

Robinson had been the oldest player on the roster, a title that now belongs to safety Malcolm Jenkins, 33.

Robinson played in 123 NFL games and made 16 interceptions in his career. As a Saint, he appeared in 84 games with 11 interceptions.

Hughes activated

The Bills activated Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list after the team’s top pass rusher missed the first two weeks of training camp because of an injured left calf. Hughes was hurt while working out before camp opened … Drew Lock will start the Broncos’ exhibition opener, not because of anything he’s done at training camp, but because he’s been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater. Coach Vic Fangio said that Lock will start at Minnesota on Saturday night following a pair of joint practices with the Vikings and Bridgewater will start the following weekend at Seattle … Less than two weeks after hurting a knee in early in camp, starting left guard Shane Lemieux was back practicing with the Giants.















