Guard Dennis Schröder to sign with Celtics on one-year, $5.9 million deal

Schroder, 27, averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Lakers last season. He will come to Boston on a one-year, $5.9 million deal, according to a league source.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing for the Boston Celtics!” Schröder posted on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going to go out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”

Advertisement

Last March, Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from Los Angeles, but it became clear this summer he would have to settle for much less, as he will join Boston on the taxpayer mid-level exception. But the Celtics were probably appealing because they can offer significant playing time as Schröder tries to earn his next contract.

After the departure of Kemba Walker, the Celtics had been focused on adding a guard who can thrive getting to the rim, and Schröder is certainly capable. He is just a 33.7 percent career 3-point shooter, however.

Perhaps most important, Schröder’s arrival on a one-year contract is in line with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’s focus on maintaining roster flexibility. This summer the Celtics have acquired Enes Kanter, Josh Richardson, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, and now Schröder, and all five players are on expiring contracts.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.