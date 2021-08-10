Don Mattingly to rejoin Marlins on Friday after bout with virus

James Rowson has been the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence.

The 60-year-old Mattingly, who was vaccinated in mid-April, experienced mild symptoms. The last-place Marlins began a series at San Diego on Monday, and Mattingly plans to return to the dugout when they start a homestand Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

Mattingly was voted NL manager of the year in 2020 after he guided the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2003.

After blowing four late leads, Yanks finally hold off Kansas City in 11

DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Monday night.

Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5.

But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, once again refused to go down easily. They got a two-out RBI single from pinch-hitter Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes.

“I’m just proud that, on a scorching-hot night, they just kept coming,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Wandy Peralta earned his third major league save — the first two came with San Francisco this season.

Luke Voit, activated from the injured list Sunday, snapped a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth for New York. Aaron Judge had a run-scoring single in the eighth to make it 2-1.

“That was a grind,” Voit said, “but it was the definition of a team win. Everybody on the lineup card got the job done. Obviously, we had some ups and downs in the game, but we kept fighting back.”

Kansas City became the first team since 1900 to erase a deficit in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th innings of a game, according to STATS.

The Yankees got single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth, but the Royals kept answering. Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, Andrew Benintendi’s single in the eighth and Nicky Lopez’s single in the ninth each tied the score.

New York pushed across two in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Higashioka and a single by Gardner. Kansas City evened it once again on a sac fly by Jarrod Dyson and a single by Hanser Alberto.

Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener

Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star righthander struck out eight and walked two on a sweltering afternoon.

“I thought Freddy pitched really well,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “The conditions were difficult. He probably ran out of gas in a spot he usually doesn’t because of the heat.”

Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams struck out Patrick Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to end it.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double and Rafael Ortega added three hits for Chicago, which has dropped five straight.