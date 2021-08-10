Game 115: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox are hoping a day off and a return to Fenway will get them back on track. They will need that to be the case when they open a pivotal three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox’ struggles have been well-documented after going 2-8 on the recent road trip. The Rays took advantage, going 8-2 in that span to seize a four-game lead, and five games in the loss column, in the American League East. Here are the standings.