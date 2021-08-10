Game 115: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox are hoping a day off and a return to Fenway will get them back on track. They will need that to be the case when they open a pivotal three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox’ struggles have been well-documented after going 2-8 on the recent road trip. The Rays took advantage, going 8-2 in that span to seize a four-game lead, and five games in the loss column, in the American League East. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RAYS (68-44): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Patiño (2-3, 4.42 ERA)
RED SOX (65-49): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.33 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Rodriguez: Nelson Cruz 4-20, Yandy Díaz 6-10, Wander Franco 1-2, Kevin Kiermaier 1-10, Brandon Lowe 3-9, Manuel Margot 2-6, Austin Meadows 1-8, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Mike Zunino 0-5
Red Sox vs. Patiño: Kiké Hernández 0-1
Stat of the day: Since July 6, the Red Sox rotation has a 5.78 ERA, with starters averaging just under 4⅔ innings in that time.
Notes: Rodriguez struck out 10 and pitched five scoreless innings against the Tigers last week. Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 5.33 ERA in 10 starts lifetime against Tampa Bay. … Since July 6, Rafael Devers (.154 average, .688 OPS), J.D. Martinez (.233/.639), Alex Verdugo (.143/.412), and Xander Bogaerts (.067/.361) have all struggled with runners in scoring position. … Patiño is facing the Red Sox for the first time. He allowed three runs over five innings in his last start, a loss to the Mariners. He has yet to pitch more than six innings in a start in his career.
