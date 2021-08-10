fb-pixel Skip to main content
Rays at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 115: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 10, 2021, 33 minutes ago
Eduardo Rodriguez tossed five scoreless innings in his last start.
Eduardo Rodriguez tossed five scoreless innings in his last start.Duane Burleson/Getty

The Red Sox are hoping a day off and a return to Fenway will get them back on track. They will need that to be the case when they open a pivotal three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox’ struggles have been well-documented after going 2-8 on the recent road trip. The Rays took advantage, going 8-2 in that span to seize a four-game lead, and five games in the loss column, in the American League East. Here are the standings.

Lineups

RAYS (68-44): TBA

Pitching: RHP Luis Patiño (2-3, 4.42 ERA)

RED SOX (65-49): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.33 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Rodriguez: Nelson Cruz 4-20, Yandy Díaz 6-10, Wander Franco 1-2, Kevin Kiermaier 1-10, Brandon Lowe 3-9, Manuel Margot 2-6, Austin Meadows 1-8, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Mike Zunino 0-5

Red Sox vs. Patiño: Kiké Hernández 0-1

Stat of the day: Since July 6, the Red Sox rotation has a 5.78 ERA, with starters averaging just under 4⅔ innings in that time.

Notes: Rodriguez struck out 10 and pitched five scoreless innings against the Tigers last week. Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 5.33 ERA in 10 starts lifetime against Tampa Bay. … Since July 6, Rafael Devers (.154 average, .688 OPS), J.D. Martinez (.233/.639), Alex Verdugo (.143/.412), and Xander Bogaerts (.067/.361) have all struggled with runners in scoring position. … Patiño is facing the Red Sox for the first time. He allowed three runs over five innings in his last start, a loss to the Mariners. He has yet to pitch more than six innings in a start in his career.

