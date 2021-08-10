Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito dies at 78 of pancreatic cancer

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito — the younger brother of Bruins legend Phil Esposito — has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday. He was 78.
Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, and quickly emerged as one of the league’s best goalies.
He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974. He played 15 seasons for the Blackhawks and had his No. 35 retired by the team.
Esposito is Chicago’s career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts, including 15 during his rookie season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.
“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey. But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well lived. Tony Esposito’s banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice.”