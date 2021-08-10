How Bruce Arena turned the Revolution from MLS bottom-dwellers to title contenders

So how did Arena take the Revolution from worst to first? And how did it happen so quickly?

Two years later, the Revolution (12-3-4, 40 points) are 6 points clear at the top of the Supporters’ Shield race; they are the highest-scoring team in MLS (35 goals); and they are among the favorites to win the MLS Cup for the first time.

FOXBOROUGH — When Bruce Arena joined the Revolution as sporting director/head coach in 2019, they were in last place with a 2-8-2 record and seemingly headed toward a fourth consecutive non-playoff finish.

Chalk it up to his winning touch. Arena has captured a record five MLS Cup titles with two teams, starting with the league’s inaugural season, when he guided D.C. United to victory at Foxboro Stadium in 1996. With 230 wins, Arena stands 10 away from all-time league leader Sigi Schmid — despite spending nine years with the US national team, which he led to three Gold Cup titles and two World Cup appearances.

Arena placed his stamp on the Revolution almost immediately. In early May 2019, while the team worked to finalize the deal with Arena, they started getting back on track under interim coach Mike Lapper, who had replaced Brad Friedel. Once Arena got settled, directing the Revolution from the sidelines, they went on a 6-0-2 run, on the way to an improbable postseason berth.

Last year, the Revolution reached the Eastern Conference final, a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew. This year, they took over first place in the Eastern Conference on May 16, then overcame the Seattle Sounders for the lead in the overall standings last month.

One of the most successful North American soccer coaches ever, Bruce Arena is 10 wins away from reaching the all-time MLS mark. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

The Revolution’s recovery under Arena did not catch rivals off-guard.

“I know he’s going to get them back on top in the Eastern Conference,” said Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin upon Arena’s arrival in Foxborough. “We just hope it’s not this year.”

“Look, Bruce is the best at what he does,” Curtin said before the Revolution defeated the Union, 2-1, Sunday. “Bruce is a winner. If you want to make comparisons, is he the [Bill] Belichick of our league? Whatever you want to call it, he finds ways to win.”

Arena, though, is keeping things in perspective as his team prepares to visit Toronto FC Saturday.

“I don’t think it means anything,” Arena said. “We’re done with half the schedule and we could end up being the worst team in the league in the second half. So we need to think forward, not back.”

Is there a sense of accomplishment?

“I think it’s a nice,” he said. “I’d obviously say the first half of the season, it’s a good accomplishment. But we don’t play half-seasons.

“You know, there was a team in the NFL last year that was 11-0 and then everyone thinks they were terrible last year. The Steelers. They were 11-0 at one point, so you can’t get too involved in that stuff in the early going.”

Bruce Arena has star forwards Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou clicking, a key part of the Revolution's turnaround. Jim Rassol/Associated Press

Attacking style

The “new coach bounce” might have factored early in Arena’s reign. But he continued to coax the best out of the Revolution holdovers. Combining strikers Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa, the most expensive transfers in the team’s 26-year history, with playmaker Carles Gil has given the Revolution an explosive attack.

“We’ve gone from a team that I think probably last year we struggled in the attack and finishing and now we’re leading the league in goal-scoring,” Arena said. “Credit to the players. Tactically, they’re playing better. Been a little bit of pulling teeth, but guys have responded well.

“At the midway point, we’re doing fine. But I’m more interested in the second half than the first.”

Arena’s attacking emphasis has helped motivate the Revolution, though the style of play can be risky because it sometimes leaves the back line and goalkeeper Matt Turner exposed.

Under Arena, the Revolution think offense first. Most of the play goes through Gil, a Most Valuable Player candidate who has revived his career after stints in England and Spain. Defenders do not just defend, they try to start the attack, the fullbacks hoping to spend as much time as possible in the opposition half of the field.

“Our philosophy is to play,” Arena said. “Not every game; every game’s different. Games where you’ve just got to dig in and play well defensively, other games you have the run of the game, and it’s a little easier.

“My experience is there’s nothing easy in this game. The reason we probably attack well is because we’ve defended well. What generates our attack is our defending. "

The Revolution’s revival also coincided with the move of Andrew Farrell from outside fullback to central defender. Farrell helped steady the back line, and his mobility and tactical awareness have given the team security. Arena brought in Jon Bell and Henry Kessler to pair with Farrell in the middle, along with outside fullbacks Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones.

In the holding midfield slots, Matt Polster sets the tone, alongside 21-year-old Brazilian Lucas Maciel and Brown graduate Tommy McNamara, with Wilfrid Kaptoum in reserve.

“When I first got to the Revs, we were usually on the bottom of the leaderboard,” Jones said. “We have a target on our backs, though, so we have to make sure we push every single game and start really well, because everyone’s gunning for the top team.”

It all balances out

The essence of Arena’s style is his relationship with the team as a player’s coach.

Some coaches attain success with a defensive mind-set, hoping to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes, making sure their teams err on the side of caution. Arena, though, encourages players to trust their instincts and take chances. This means dictating the tempo, home or away, knowing they could pay a price if their offensive forays fail.

A player's coach, Bruce Arena has the Revolution on the front foot as an exciting, attacking side. Jim Rassol/Associated Press

“If I told them not to play, they’d look at me like I’m an idiot,” Arena said. “What’s Carles going to do, kick the ball in the stands? Gustavo? They want to play. This is a players’ game. I think as coaches we sometimes coach too much.”

Arena called the Revolution’s 3-2 road win over the New York Red Bulls July 31 “our best win” of the year. They trailed, 2-1, until Bye headed in a Gil free kick in the 84th minute. Many teams would have been content with holding on for a draw away from home, but the Revolution continued to attack, Buksa converting the winner in stoppage time.

The Revolution’s first goal against the Red Bulls symbolized Arena’s approach to the game. Trailing, 1-0, early in the second half, the Revolution were having difficulty with the Red Bulls’ high-pressure tactics. Gil had been stifled, partly by “tactical” fouling and the Red Bulls’ ability to cause chaos.

But the Revolution remained composed, building through Matt Polster in midfield and out of the back through Farrell and A.J. DeLaGarza. Eventually, after nearly a minute of possession, Jones and Arnor Traustason combined on a give-and-go, freeing Bou for the equalizer, a highlight-reel blast from the edge of the penalty area in the 60th minute.

“There’ve been games where we’ve had to just hold on to a lead — Atlanta, last 15 minutes we wanted to just make sure we got out of there, 1-0,” Arena said. “There’ve been games we’ve had to scramble, probably because we didn’t kill off the game with the next goal. Cincinnati, we should’ve had three goals in the first half and were battling to get off the field, 1-0. Miami, the other extreme [5-0 win]. That’s not going to happen probably again this year.”

As for luck, the Revolution have been on the unfavorable end of several Video Assistant Referee decisions and non-calls. Turner, who is contending for the starting goalkeeping position with the US national team, has been felled by a kick to the chest and an opponent’s elbow, neither clash resulting in a caution or red card.

“VAR this year, I actually think it’s been a mess, even though they’ll brag about how great it is,” Arena said. “But we probably got a few breaks, too. In the end, we like to say it all balances out.

“And who cares, anyway? That’s sour grapes, and all people care about is the score, to be honest with you. If we play lousy and win, they’re happy. If we play great or very good and lose, they’re not happy.

“You can’t keep everybody happy. Isn’t that the story of the Red Sox? That’s that Boston flavor. We go high-low, or low-high, maybe.”

Add it up and the Revolution present an aesthetically pleasing style, based on skill and athleticism, committed defending combined with a possession game, and some spectacular attacking play.

And they are winning. That should be enough to please at least some of the people.