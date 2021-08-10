Injured Errol Spence Jr. drops out of Manny Pacquiao fight

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, but he has fought just once since September 2019 due to a car crash and the coronavirus pandemic. According to his promoters, Spence didn’t learn he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday.

Spence will have surgery at home in Texas on Wednesday to repair the tear, but he will miss out on his high-profile showdown with Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), the former eight-division champion returning to boxing after a two-year abs

SOCCER

Lionel Messi signs with Paris St. Germain

Lionel Messi finally signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona and sends PSG into a new era.

PSG said in a statement that the 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” Messi said. “Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around $41 million net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.

NHL

Tony Esposito dies at 78

Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974 … The Detroit Red Wings and winger Jakub Vrana agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season, avoiding arbitration. Vrana, a 25-year-old Czech, had eight goals and three assists in 11 games last season with the Red Wings after they acquired him as part of a major move just before the NHL trade deadline … The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Josh Mahura and left wings Max Comtois and Max Jones. Comtois got a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season, and Jones signed a three-year deal through 2024. Mahura’s contract is for two years, and it is a two-way deal in the upcoming season only … The Los Angeles Kings have signed top draft pick Brandt Clarke to a three-year, $2.775 million entry-level contract. Clarke, a defenseman, was the eighth overall pick last month.

BASKETBALL

Elena Delle Donne returns to Mystics

Elena Delle Donne is back practicing with the Washington Mystics although still isn’t sure when she’ll step on the court in a game for the team. The two-time MVP hasn’t played in the league since leading the team to the WNBA title in 2019. She’s had two back surgeries. She opted out of last season that was held in Florida at IMG Academy because of the coronavirus. She suffered three bulging disks in her back in the finals two years ago and after having the two surgeries the 32-year-old admitted she had “many moments of being very concerned” that she might not be able to play again .… The Washington Wizards have hired Pat Delany, Joseph Blair, Mike Miller and Zach Guthrie as assistants on new coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal pulls out of National Bank Open with injured left foot

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the National Bank Open on Tuesday because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months, putting his preparation for the U.S. Open on hold.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was replaced in the draw at the hard-court tournament in Toronto by Feliciano Lopez, who lost in qualifying.Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist … Johanna Konta returned to competition after a two-month absence during which she caught COVID-19 and dealt with what she called a “massive range of symptoms.” “Definitely the worst illness I’ve experienced for a very long time,” Konta said in an interview with The Associated Press. The 30-year-old Konta, who has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 41, advanced at the National Bank Open in Montreal when her opponent, Zhang Shuai, retired in the second set because of an injured left leg.

COLLEGES

NCAA names committee to work on reforming its constitution

The NCAA announced a 23-member committee that will work on reforming its constitution, a panel that includes university presidents, college sports administrators, and athletes across all three divisions. The panel was announced less than two weeks after the NCAA’s Board of Governors called for a constitutional convention to reform the way sports are governed by an organization with more than 1,100 member schools and some 450,000 athletes. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is an independent member of the NCAA Board of Governors, was appointed the chairman … Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five … A Virginia Union University freshman died after collapsing during football practice over the weekend. Quandarius Wilburn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, collapsed Sunday during the football team’s pre-season conditioning session, according to a letter the university’s president sent to students and staff on Monday. The letter said the 19-year-old freshman from Wadley, Ga. was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died. … An effort by 11 former University of North Dakota women’s hockey players to bring back the program that was dropped in 2017 got new life on Tuesday when the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals revived the players’ lawsuit.

MISCELLANY

Rebecca Skoler holds three-shot lead at Women’s Mass Am

Rebecca Skoler of Pine Brook Country Club has a three-shot lead after the second round of the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at Plymouth Country Club. Skoler followed her opening 64 with a 76 but remains three clear of second-place Tracy Martin of Vesper Country Club to sit at even par. The low 32 scorers advance to match play beginning Wednesday … A grand jury has charged two coaches with murder and child cruelty in the death of a Georgia high school basketball player who suffered a heat stroke after practicing outdoors in nearly 100-degree weather, an attorney for the player’s family said. The Atlanta-area grand jury indicted Larosa Walker-Asekere and Dwight Palmer last month, according to court records and news outlets. Imani Bell, a 16-year-old junior at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County, was participating in required conditioning drills for the girls’ basketball team on Aug. 13, 2019, when she collapsed after running up the football stadium steps, according to a lawsuit her family filed in February against administrators at the school. The temperature was in the high 90s, and the area was under a heat advisory. Imani died later that day of heat-related cardiac arrest and kidney failure, according to the suit … Richie Burke stepped down as Washington Spirit head coach and was reassigned to the National Women’s Soccer League team’s front office. The organization cited “health concerns” … Runners at this weekend’s Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile course, race organizers said. The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are using to stem the potential spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus as the race resumes after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On the course, runners are being asked to avoid running in packs, and maintain a 3-foot distance between individuals.