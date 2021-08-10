Lionel Messi agrees deal to join Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says

Lionel Messi is traveling to France after agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain, a person with knowledge of the negotiations has told The Associated Press, paving the way for one of soccer’s greats to play for a new club after spending his entire career at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement.

Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually, the person said.