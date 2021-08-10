Matt Barnes implodes in the ninth, as Red Sox beaten again via another blown lead

The game, which Boston led, 4-1, after five innings, was Tampa’s 36th come-from-behind victory of the season. Their division lead on Boston — which has lost 11 of 14, including four straight to the Rays — is a season-high five games.

Summoned into a tie game in the ninth, Matt Barnes loaded the bases with two outs, then hung a breaking ball that Francisco Mejia lined into right field, scoring three and ultimately dealing the Red Sox a 8-4 loss at Fenway Park.

The Tampa Bay Rays are baseball’s new kings of the comeback, and the hole the Red Sox must climb out of to catch them in the AL East grew even deeper Monday.

Advertisement

Barnes has given up runs in three of his last four outings. He has an 18.00 ERA in five appearances this month. With Barnes pulled after the Mejia hit, Martín Pérez gave up a first-pitch single to Brandon Lowe for a final run.

Rafael Devers delivered his 28th homer of the season in the second inning, lining a first-pitch fastball from Luis Patino into the Rays bullpen to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Lowe answered for the Rays when the inning flipped for the third, lifting Eduardo Rodriguez’s first-pitch fastball into the seats down the right-field line for his 25th.

After Xander Bogaerts led off the fourth with a line drive single to right, Devers popped foul to Yandy Díaz at third and J.D. Martinez struck out, chasing a fastball up and out of the zone.

But the Sox were able to cash in with two outs. Kevin Plawecki worked a four-pitch walk to set the table for Hunter Renfroe. Starter Luis Patiño left a 2-and-2 fastball over the plate and Renfroe lofted it to center field, ricocheting off the wall by the flagpole for his 19th homer of the season and pushing the Sox ahead, 4-1.

Advertisement

The lead wouldn’t last.

Rodriguez gave the Sox 5⅓ innings, but before he left, it was 4-2. Mike Zunino tagged him for a double to lead off the sixth, Nelson Cruz worked a one-out walk, and Wander Franco stroked an RBI single — his eighth in seven career games against the Red Sox. Hirokazu Sawamura, back in the bullpen after a bout of right elbow tightness, cleaned up the inning by striking out Díaz and getting Austin Meadows to line out to left.

Rodriguez gave up two runs on four hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Cora turned to Garrett Whitlock in the seventh, but the Rays tied it with the first runs allowed by Whitlock since July 2, ending a run of 14 straight scoreless innings. Manuel Margot singled with one out, and Lowe followed up with a double. Pinch-hitting for Zunino, Ji-Man Choi laced a double to center that evened it at 4.

The Red Sox simply couldn’t add on. They put the first two on in the fifth and loaded the bases for Martinez, but he flew out to deep center. Jarren Duran and Bogaerts hit two-out singles in the seventh, but Devers also flew out to deep center. They finished 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.