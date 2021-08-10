Patriots tight end Hunter Henry’s shoulder injury not considered serious

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is expected to miss “a couple of weeks,” according to ESPN.

Henry exited Sunday’s practice early after injuring his left shoulder and consulting with the training staff. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the injury is “not serious.”

With this reported timeline, Henry will certainly miss Thursday’s preseason opener against Washington as well as next week’s joint practices and preseason game in Philadelphia. New England’s preseason finale (Aug. 29) against the New York Giants could be a possibility, though the team may also elect to wait until the season opener (Sept. 12).