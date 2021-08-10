Rebecca Skoler leads Women’s Mass. Amateur by three after two rounds

Rebecca Skoler of Pine Brook Country Club has a three-shot lead after the second round of the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at Plymouth Country Club. Skoler followed her opening 64 with a 76 Monday but remains three clear of second-place Tracy Martin of Vesper Country Club to sit at even par. The low 32 scorers advance to match play beginning Wednesday.

Skoler, from Needham, won the Mass. Junior Amateur championship in August, 2020, at Hatherly Country Club.