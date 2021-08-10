Where the Red Sox 2021 draft class stands: Who is signed and where they’re headed

The power-hitting center fielder, taken with the 40th pick in the draft, will hope to improve his draft stock and surpass the roughly $2 million bonus that the Red Sox had to offer — the maximum they could spend on Fabian without incurring the loss of a future first-round pick. The Sox, meanwhile, will get the No. 41 overall pick in next year’s draft as compensation.

The dust has settled on the Red Sox’ draft class of 2021. First-rounder Marcelo Mayer made his professional debut last Thursday , while second-rounder Jud Fabian has re-enrolled at Florida after declining to sign.

But what about the rest of the class? The Red Sox signed 16 of the 20 players they drafted, adding eight position players and eight pitchers.

“We feel great, in large part because we were so prepared going into it,” said Red Sox amateur scouting director Paul Toboni. “There was some real purpose behind some of these picks. A tremendous amount of work and preparation went into them.

“I think some of these players might surprise people as well. We’re really excited.”

This was a fascinating draft year. The Angels selected pitchers with all 20 of their picks. Cleveland took 19. The Dodgers took 17. The Giants opened the draft by picking nine straight pitchers.

That strategy likely reflected the discomfort some teams felt with the scouting process available after the curtailed 2020 season and the trust that those same organizations have in pitching analytics. Clearly, some organizations believed there was less uncertainty in projecting arms based on their pitch data than position players — a reversal of typical draft philosophies.

The Sox, by contrast, selected players from a variety of pools — both position players and pitchers, drawing from high school, junior college, and college. Had they considered focusing on one player demographic?

“We had not, and I don’t think we will,” said Toboni. “Just eliminating a certain demographic — be it a high school pitcher or high school hitter or any of the four demographics — it’s not something that we really thought about doing.

“That’s not to say that it’s not necessarily the right strategy. Maybe some teams are on the right strategy that we’re not onto. But what we want to do is just bring in as much value as we can.”

Position players

Beyond Mayer (and without Fabian), the Sox added seven position players. Five came from four-year college programs:

▪ Third-rounder Tyler McDonough, a second baseman/center fielder from North Carolina State who will soon join Low A Salem.

▪ Fifth-rounder Nathan Hickey, a catcher from Florida.

▪ 11th-rounder Niko Kavadas, a slugging first baseman from Notre Dame.

▪ Ninth-rounder Tyler Miller, a corner infielder from Auburn.

▪ 18th-rounder Phillip Sikes, a power-hitting corner outfielder from TCU.

McDonough is viewed as having a relatively safe offensive profile with the ability to move around the field. Hickey has offensive upside that could make him an everyday player if he can stick as a catcher. Kavadas has immense raw power.

The team also grabbed a couple of little-known position players, adding high schooler Daniel McElveny in the sixth round and junior college infielder B.J. Vela (.481/.560/.821, 7 homers, 4 strikeouts in 134 plate appearances) in the 12th.

Pitchers

The Sox signed eight pitchers — one from high school and seven from college. Just three got bonuses of more than $125,000, and the Sox spent a total of $1.444 million on them all. Only three teams — the Orioles, Astros, and Marlins — spent less on pitchers. (The Rays spent $1.4624 million.)

The selections were a reflection of two things. First, Jack Leiter — taken No. 2 overall by the Rangers — wasn’t available. Had he been on the board (presumably, with Mayer gone), the Sox would have been willing to spend an enormous chunk of their draft budget on him.

However, once Leiter was gone and Mayer was selected, the approach reflected the historically unpredictable results for drafted pitchers.

Starting pitchers taken early in the draft tend to come with a significant bust rate. Injuries, command struggles, and diminished stuff can take a player who looks like one of the top amateur talents in the country and render him unable to compete in pro ball. (Trey Ball, taken by the Sox with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 draft, is a cautionary tale.)

Standout pitchers are often discovered later in the draft. Among the starting pitchers who rank in the top five in MLB this year in wins above replacement (as calculated by Fangraphs), four — Jacob deGrom (ninth round), Corbin Burnes (fourth round), Nate Eovaldi (11th round), and Brandon Woodruff (11th round) — were taken more than 100 picks into the draft. Only Zack Wheeler (first round) was taken in the top three rounds.

The Sox tried to identify starters with intriguing upside while mitigating risk. Fourth-rounder Elmer Rodriguez, a 17-year-old high schooler from Puerto Rico, is a tall, lanky righthander who has already touched 94 m.p.h. with feel for multiple secondary pitches.

Eighth-rounder Hunter Dobbins out of Texas Tech showed the ability to throw strikes with a starter’s delivery, working with a low-90s fastball/changeup combination in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. When he returned to campus in the fall, those same traits were evident — except his fastball velocity had jumped to 97-98. The Sox thought he had a chance to emerge as an early-round pick until Tommy John surgery prevented him from pitching.

The team also added college pitchers — including 10th-rounder Matt Litwicki and 12th-rounder Christopher Troye — who project as relievers with the potential for triple-digit velocity.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.