Tuesday’s Patriots training camp report: Team gears up for exhibition opener

Bill Belichick’s club will take it easy again Wednesday — likely an even lighter walkthrough —before hosting the Washington Football Team in the exhibition opener Thursday night.

Well, the kind of real stuff. The Patriots capped off two weeks of training camp practices with a Tuesday afternoon session at Gillette Stadium that was more of an up-tempo walkthrough than a competitive session.

Cam Newton and Mac Jones, who have been waging a nice battle throughout camp, weren’t tested on Tuesday as their throws came against teammates playing mostly phantom defenses.

It was a marked different from the last two padded sessions, where both quarterbacks built off fine performances. It’s unclear how the snaps will be divided against Washington, though it’s likely Jones will get his first professional snaps against an angry defense.

The rookie has been tested early and often in camp, taking plenty of competitive reps against one of the more talented and active defenses in the league. Right tackle Trent Brown believes Jones has acquitted himself quite nicely.

“I think he can be special. There’s a lot going on for him right now, [the NFL’s] a different ballgame. With Bill’s defense, there’s a lot of moving parts out there,” said Brown. “He’s just got to settle down and I think he’ll be all right.”

Brown has witnessed Jones make some eye-popping plays.

“To be so young, I think he makes some throws that not a lot of young guys can make. I just think it’s all about settling down and honestly, knowing you can still play the game,” he said “It’s still football. It’s a different level but it’s still football. I think that goes for any rookie.”

Whether it’s Jones or Newton under center, Brown says his mission — and the mission of his fellow offensive linemen — is singular.

“Our mind-set is just approaching the game the same no matter who is back there,” Brown said. “Whoever is back there, we have to do our best to keep him upright.’’

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); RB Tyler Gaffney; TE Hunter Henry; C David Andrews; DLs Christian Barmore, Chase Winovich (PUP), and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (NFI), CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP); S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI); K Nick Folk; and LS Joe Cardona.

Running back Brandon Bolden, cornerback D’Angelo Ross, and safety Adrian Colbert returned after missing time. Colbert wore a red, noncontact jersey.

Andrews and his wife, Mackenzie, announced the birth of their son, James Ford, on social media.

Safety Malik Gant, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, was re-signed and thrown right into the mix on defense and special teams. Gant, who hits like a truck and had a great rookie camp before being injured, received a lot of extra instructions from safeties coach Brian Belichick and others.

Gaffney was released to make room for Gant.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Sweats and shells.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Michael Jackson continues to show up in coverage. The corner hung with Tre Nixon on a deep sideline route and made a nifty breakup of a Brian Hoyer pass.

▪ Harvey Langi intercepted Hoyer during a late full-team session.

ODDS AND ENDS:

▪ The legend of Quinn Nordin (pronounced NOR-DEAN) continues to grow as the rookie free agent went 4 for 4 on field goals — with three coming from 40-plus yards. He’s now 14 for 14 during in-stadium practice. Similar to Friday, conditions were optimal with nice weather and nobody crashing through to try to block the kicks.

▪ Receiver Nelson Agholor was present but mostly observed for the fourth straight practice.

▪ All the Belichicks huddled watching the first-team defense during an early walkthrough period.

▪ Save those pictures of Jones wearing No. 50 as the first-round will get a permanent number on Thursday. Best guess here is he goes with No. 10, as he did at Alabama.

▪ Jake Bailey was the first player on the field — followed closely by new long snapper Brian Khoury. Bailey did some pre-practice work on his coffin corner kicks. Khoury snapped a ton of balls to special teams assistant coach Joe Houston.

▪ Colbert took a pre-practice lap to warm up his legs and warm up the crowd. The fans responded with some nice cheers.

▪ Robert Kraft watched some of the workout from the sideline and spent some time chatting with Matt Patricia.

UP NEXT

▪ Wednesday: Off.

▪ Thursday: vs. Washington Football Team, 7:30 p.m.

▪ Friday: Off.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.