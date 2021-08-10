Twenty-two from Mass. will test against the best at USA Lacrosse combine

Now, as a rising sophomore at St. John’s Prep, Vana is one of 22 players with ties to Massachusetts who will be attending the national team development program this week and next.

Two days prior, however, Vana was told that he was one month too young to attend.

In 2019, Jake Vana was scheduled to board a plane bound for Maryland to attend the USA Lacrosse national development program combine.

“Obviously, I’m never satisfied with just making it to the next level,” Vana said. “I’m excited to learn from the top tier coaches and play against the other kids to find out what’s really out there.”

The three-day combine — Tuesday thru Thursday this week for girls, and next week for boys at the U16 and U18 levels — includes on-field, strength and conditioning, recruiting, and sport psychology training. The strength and conditioning segment will be led by Jay Dyer, the men’s lacrosse strength coach at Johns Hopkins and strength and conditioning coordinator for the United States’ men’s and women’s senior and U-19 lacrosse teams.

“I’m hoping to gain knowledge from all the coaches that I get to meet, and the experience we get to train with [Dyer] will be fun, because it shows us what it will be like in college,” said Reagan O’Brien, a rising senior at Boston Latin School committed to play at Johns Hopkins.

Players attending the combine were selected through regional tryouts, a virtual application process, or were members of the most recent USA Select teams. (Following the combine, 44 players will be named to the USA U16 and U18 teams.)

Beyond just the opportunity for future advancement on the national level, however, many players are looking forward to competing at the next level beyond their high schools or clubs.

“It will be so fun playing against girls at the top level, and ones that are also at the highest point in their careers,” O’Brien said.

“I definitely hope to be more confident and willing to go to goal and show off my skills more,” said Franklin’s Kaitlyn Carney, who attended the 2019 combine. “Because last time, I was a little hesitant on the first day just because of the nerves.”

Girls Alex and Kelly Blake (U16, Medfield), Carney (U16, Franklin), Harlowe Healey (U16, Deerfield Academy), Anna Kenney (U18, Thayer Academy), and O’Brien (U18, Boston Latin School) will represent the Commonwealth. Grace Hasselbeck, who plays club for Mass Elite but attends the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tenn.; and Isabel Lahah, who plays for Mass Elite and attends St. George’s School; will also attend the combine in the U16 age group.

Will Chiasson (U16, Natick), Scott Lowe (U16, Thayer Academy), Riley McClure (U16, Pingree School), Will Stewart (U16, Belmont Hill), Logan Styles (U16, Tabor Academy), Vana (U16, St. John’s Prep), Jimmy Ayers (U18, St. John’s Prep), James Carr (U18, Natick), Cooper DeMallie (U18, Deerfield Academy), Charlie Higgins (U18, Andover), Jimmy McCool (U18, New Hampton), Chad Palumbo (U18, Noble & Greenough), Tate Seeman (U18, Noble & Greenough), and Brody Upton (U18, Noble & Greenough) will attend on the boys side.

Medfield’s Alex and Kelly Blake — no relation — will take the field together as they did during the high school season. That connection, Alex Blake said, is reassuring heading into such a competitive field of athletes.

“Playing at a national level alongside one of my best friends is beyond exciting for me,” Alex Blake said. “Kelly is like a sister to me, and playing the sport I love most with someone I connect so well to is so amazing.”

Though the chance to represent the United States is on the line, many are mainly focused on bettering themselves.

“We play [strong teams] often, but you never play with the best of the best in this scenario or setting,” O’Brien said. “So it’s very cool that I’m able to have this opportunity to play with girls that are high-class recruits from all over the country.”