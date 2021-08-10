Why Chris Sale immersed himself in the minor league life, including the four-hour bus rides

Initial skepticism greeted the claim by the Red Sox lefthander. Bus rides are viewed as an uncomfortable nuisance, one of the things that distinguishes minor league life from the Valhalla that awaits in the majors.

“You can bet your [expletive] I’m getting on that bus on Monday,” he said.

“When he said that, I was like, ‘Really?’ ” said WooSox manager Billy McMillon, eyebrow raised.

Sale certainly didn’t have to make the roughly four-hour journey from Worcester to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with the other players. He could have stayed in Boston or Worcester to do his between-starts work leading up to his fifth and likely final rehab start last Saturday. He could have taken a car or even a private jet from Boston to Scranton, then left the team midgame.

Advertisement

That would have been an acceptable and even expected approach. Rehabbing big league starters typically link up with a minor league team the day of their outing, perhaps the night before, before leaving as soon as humanly possible.

But Sale didn’t merely ride the bus. He altered the entire team’s schedule to ensure he could do so.

The WooSox were scheduled to depart from Polar Park Tuesday morning to begin a six-game series at PNC Field in Moosic that night. Sale was set to throw a between-starts bullpen session.

Some of his teammates mentioned how hard it can be to pull into a city and prepare for a game on the same day. Sale, who likewise preferred not to travel in advance of his bullpen session, interceded.

“The guys were like, ‘Our Tuesday record is not the best. We get off the bus and we’re dog tired,’ ” said Sale. “I said, ‘Let me see what I can do — but we better freaking win if [we take the bus Monday].’ ”

Advertisement

Sale asked the Red Sox to let the team leave a day early. He offered to pay for the team to stay an extra night in a hotel in Scranton. The Red Sox yielded to Sale’s preferred departure time but declined his subsidy.

Sale was delighted. At the start of his career, he’d spent just one month in the minors after being taken in the first round of the 2010 draft by the White Sox, making two short bus trips before his promotion to the big leagues.

Sale faced the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa., this past Saturday. Christopher Dolan/Associated Press

And so a player accustomed to private jets, world-class hotels, and incredible ballpark training facilities was not jaded by years of minor league toil. He had a youthful giddiness about a road trip during which he could play games, listen to music, and hang out with friends.

“It’s fun for me,” said Sale. “I was fortunate. I didn’t really do a whole lot of this at the very front of my career, which really makes you hate it sometimes. I’m appreciative that I’m able to do this.”

Separation anxiety

That appreciation has been amplified by his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 16½ months he spent rehabbing, mostly among minor leaguers in Fort Myers, Portland, and Worcester, allowed him to gain a fuller picture of the aspirations and challenges of players trying to reach the big leagues.

Much of that time was spent in isolation, away from teammates. The shutdown of extended spring training during the pandemic last year left Sale to approach much of his rehab alone. The separation proved agonizing.

Advertisement

“My teammates were taken from me for a year,” said Sale, who lives in Naples, Fla., a short drive from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. “In the shortened season, I was like, ‘You guys play Miami! You guys play Tampa! That’s two hours from my house. Let me come! Let me come!’

“I felt like a little brother, like, ‘Let me come hang out with you guys.’ Obviously, with the protocols and safety, it just didn’t work out.

“Those were the things I missed. And those are the things that I’m now focusing on. It’s the people I’m surrounded with, and the things I do on a daily basis.”

Hence, the road trip. Sale wanted to enjoy the company of his Triple A teammates for a full week, taking the bus to Moosic Monday and returning with the team after the six-game series Sunday. He wasn’t punching in and out of the ballpark before the game.

“The traditional thing had been guys would fly in, get their work, and leave,” said McMillon. “Chris wanted to ride the bus. I haven’t seen this from a big league rehab perspective. I’d imagine that going through what he’s gone through — the rehabs, surgeries, setbacks — has given him a different perspective on this.

“It’s been really cool to see him embrace it and want to be one of the guys.”

Advertisement

Before moving up to Triple A, Sale spent time with the Double A Portland Sea Dogs in Maine. Fred J. Field/Fred J. Field for the Boston Glo

There were some practical considerations. Sale wanted to reacquaint himself with traveling and preparing for a road start. But he also simply wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to spend time with other members of the Red Sox organization.

When the WooSox played an 11-inning game Thursday, Sale remained in the dugout for every out, shouting encouragement to his teammates and talking with pitchers about their craft.

There was no condescension, no sense of separation based on the seven All-Star nods, seven top-six finishes in Cy Young voting, or five-year, $145 million contract.

“He’s one of the guys,” said WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott. “From Day 1, take away his name, he blends in here and he’s just one of the guys.”

“He’s super-friendly, man,” added WooSox righthander Connor Seabold. “He’s as much a part of the team as anybody here.

“Then you step back for a second and it’s like, ‘Well, that’s the guy who closed out the ‘18 World Series. That’s a guy who’s possibly a Hall of Famer.’ You step back, think about it, and that’s pretty damn cool.”

Bonding experience

The minor league teams won each of Sale’s five starts, but his energy wasn’t felt only when he pitched.

In Double A, Sale took pride in not derailing an epic Portland winning run that reached 15 straight victories and 18 of 19. The WooSox went 7-2 during Sale’s time with them. Teammates learned from his competitive fire.

“He just has such an amazing mind-set,’' said WooSox lefty Kyle Hart. “He’s a perfect example of somebody who’s a bulldog.

Advertisement

“That’s probably the No. 1 thing I’ve taken away from having him here. Every pitch has got to be your best pitch and you’ve got to find a way to get them out.”

On Saturday, Sale will step on the mound for a major league game for the first time in 732 days, to begin what he calls “the second half of my career. “ The ultimate measure of the success of his rehab will soon be taken.

Sale enjoyed his time with Worcester, and is now ready to resume his major league career. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Yet there will be another aspect of his long road back — one that included bus rides to and from Moosic — that will resonate beyond his personal performance.

“I’ve seen basically every stop of our minor league system,” said Sale. “I can name off 50 people who helped me get [to this career point]. And that’s what I want to do with these guys. I’ve done things that these guys are trying to do — not in a look-at-me kind of way, but, ‘Hey, let’s do this together.’

“Because let’s not forget, these guys are going to be my teammates someday. [Being around them] was probably the funnest part for me through this whole process.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.