Former Boston Ballet principal dancer James Whiteside on his new memoir, his alter egos, and classical ballet’s unrequited love

The book chronicles Whiteside’s tempestuous fractured Connecticut childhood with four half-siblings, shuttled between parents and activities “like a lost parcel” until he landed in a jazz dance class at age 9. From then, he was hooked.

James Whiteside’s debut book, out Aug. 17, is neatly summed up in the title — “Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet.” “Center center” refers to the midpoint mark on a stage, and from the time he was 12 years old, Whiteside dreamed of standing on that very mark at Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House as a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. How the former Boston Ballet principal dancer gets there is an episodic, often raunchy — and yes, funny and sad — series of tales about growing up, coming out, and finding his creative voice.

Formal ballet training included Virginia School of the Arts and a summer intensive at Boston Ballet, where he was invited to join BBII in 2002. The following year he joined Boston Ballet, rising through the ranks to become principal dancer. He left the company in 2012 to join American Ballet Theatre, and was acclaimed “one of the most talented dancers of his generation” by Vogue Paris in 2019.

However, 37-year-old Whiteside hasn’t stopped there. He choreographs works not only for ballet, but also for commercials, films, and music videos, and since experimenting with music-making software while at Boston Ballet, he has been writing and producing music as well, performing as pop-star alter ego JbDubs. Ühu Betch, his drag persona, offers him the personal freedom of expression the classical ballet world denies and he performs with various drag collectives, as time allows.

The Globe caught up with Whiteside by phone from Colorado, where he was performing and choreographing a new ballet for the Vail Dance Festival.

Q. You are so busy, and your creative range so varied. What drives you?

A. I think it’s just simple restlessness. If I have something in my brain, I try my best to get it out. A dance, song, writing, a number in drag — it’s all over the map. I think the energy is innate, just part of my personality.

Q. You write that you always knew you wanted to write a book, but it’s not really about ballet, is it?

A. I didn’t want to write a ballet memoir. I generally find them difficult to read. I wanted to explore human beings more than how I got to where I am in my career. I knew that I have some stories that would translate well to the page, unique experiences and a specific voice about what I know to be true.

Q. Some of the bravest and most memorable writing is of your “brilliant, complicated, unicorn of a mother” and her “life of excess.” But she also seemed to be a major inspiration, yes?

A. Absolutely. She gave me so much of my creative spirit. It was sort of passed down in genetic ways as well as shown by example. She lived a very free-spirited life.

Q. Which also had its downsides.

A. Absolutely, especially the loss of innocence from me viewing my mother was quite a journey for everyone involved.

Q. You’ve called ballet the love of your life, but also “an elusive muse.” How so?

A. I’ve always felt a little bit like an imposter in classical ballet, but I love it so much. I have such a deep respect for the art form and a desire to be enough, but I can acknowledge that I’ve never been the natural choice, and I’ve done my darnedest to find my place in that world. I think I’ve carved [that] out, but there are always feelings of inadequacy in classical ballet because perfection is unattainable. There’s always a feeling of unrequited love.

Q. Raymond Lukens took you under his wing at Boston Ballet. What was your biggest takeaway from your time here?

A. I think I gained a lot of confidence. I had some wonderful opportunities at a young age that I didn’t necessarily deserve, but I was incredibly eager, with limitless energy and willingness to try, and I learned the work ethic that has carried me up and away.

Q. “Center Center” traces the long and winding road of your coming out of the closet at age 16, finding drag, your adventures with the Dairy Queens. Yet in the ballet world, you’ve gotten acclaim for the big romantic roles like Romeo and Prince Siegfried. Is that why you created these two intriguing, proudly gay alter egos, Ühu Betch and JbDubs?

A. I think it’s an extreme desire to feel the freedom of just expressing my gayest possible self. I don’t get that opportunity in my day job. I’m happiest when I’m finding ways to express myself. My main issue with existing is lack of time.

Q. You barely slowed down during the pandemic.

A. Down time makes me insane, so to stay sane I have to find projects to do. It isn’t really a choice. [My] healthiest project was [teaching] “The Cindies” ballet classes [Instagram] with my best friend [ABT principal] Isabella Boylston. Students donated to a different charity every week. It kept us moving our bodies and connected us to ballet fans during a really dark time, and it kept us giving back financially and emotionally to people who really needed it.

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years?

A. Continuing to cultivate my choreography. I want to write more, try my hand at fiction, adapt essays into television, film, continue doing music and drag, and remain at ABT as principal dancer till my body says stop.

Interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.

