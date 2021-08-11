‘The White Lotus’ to branch out as anthology series

A couple of things about “The White Lotus,” the HBO series from Mike White. It’s a satirical drama about the rich Americans at a high-end Hawaiian resort, as well as the socioeconomic gap between them and those paid to pamper them no matter how obnoxious they are. The cast is all aces, upstairs and downstairs, notably Jake Lacy (usually the good boy next door) as a spoiled bro and Jennifer Coolidge as a self-loathing woman grieving her mother. Also not shabby: Connie Britton as a powerful CEO and Murray Bartlett as the passive-aggressive hotel manager.

First of all, the six-episode series, which will wrap Sunday night and make known the identity of the body from the premiere, has been renewed. HBO has ordered a second set of episodes, but they will be quite different. The guests won’t be the same, and the location will change to a different White Lotus resort in another beautiful spot. In other words, “The White Lotus” is now an anthology series. Will any of the employees from this season show up next season, having relocated? That might be fun.

Secondly, the show has once again proven the power of the gradual release model. I doubt I would have had as many conversations about “The White Lotus” — and I’ve had many, and seen many online — if all six episodes had been released as a Netflix-like binge. HBO seems to understand the value of weekly episodes, which have also given the likes of “The Undoing” and “Mare of Easttown” a lift in visibility. Viewers are able to talk about the shows for weeks, which, for me, is one of the best things about a TV series: the conversation around it.

