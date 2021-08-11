The world according to Aretha

Now Aretha joins the pantheon of singers whose lives have been honored with the biopic treatment: Billie, Bessie, Elton, Tina, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash. To mark the movie’s release, here’s a look back at Aretha’s life and career, as told with the help of her own words.

Let’s call this song exactly what it is. By the time Aretha Franklin cut her thriller “Rock Steady” in 1971 — her 12th Top 10 hit in four years — she’d earned the distinction of joining those rare pop figures universally known by just the one name. Even before she’d become a household figure, discerning audiences had already crowned her the “Queen of Soul.”

I sing to the realists. People who accept it like it is. I express problems — there are tears when it’s sad and smiles when it’s happy. It seems simple to me, but to some, I guess, feeling takes courage.

Aretha was raised by her father, the charismatic Baptist minister C.L. Franklin, the preacher with the “million-dollar voice.” Her parents separated when she was a young girl, and her mother died of heart trouble before Aretha was 10. She and her sisters Erma and Carolyn were raised in Detroit with help from maternal figures including the gospel stars Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward. By her sophomore year of high school, when she dropped out, Aretha had given birth to two sons.

I was in my dad’s church, his Baptist church, and I think the first song I ever performed was “Jesus Be a Fence Around Me.”

At the age of 14, Aretha made her first recordings, a batch of traditional spirituals later reissued by Checker Records. She was 18 when she moved to New York City, inspired by Sam Cooke to try her hand at secular pop and soul music. She signed with Columbia Records and was named best new female singer by DownBeat magazine. Though she quickly became known for her electrifying live performances, earning the title “Queen of Soul,” her records with Columbia did not sell particularly well.

Aretha Franklin in 1960, at her first Columbia sessions. Courtesy of Legacy Recordings

If a song’s about something I’ve experienced or that could have happened to me, it’s good. But if it’s alien to me, I couldn’t lend anything to it. Because that’s what soul is all about.

When her contract expired in 1966, Aretha signed with Atlantic Records. There, producer Jerry Wexler encouraged her to get back to her gospel roots and surrounded her with excellent R&B musicians. The results were spectacular: “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

I didn’t think my songs would become anthems for women. But I’m delighted.

Recorded on Valentine’s Day 1967, Aretha’s reimagined version of Otis Redding’s “Respect” (“R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me”) would become her signature song, an unintentional but undeniable anthem for the women’s liberation movement. When Wexler played it for Redding, the singer immediately asked him to play it twice more.

In terms of helping people understand and know each other a little better, music is universal. Universal and transporting.

By 1968 Aretha was one of the hottest singers in the business, appearing on the cover of Time magazine in June. Earlier that year her friend Martin Luther King Jr., with whom she’d toured at age 16, presented her with a “Drum Beat Award” from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. When he was murdered two months later, Aretha sang “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” at his funeral in Atlanta. She did the same at Mahalia Jackson’s funeral four years later.

Politics are not my arena. Music is.

She was very much committed to the civil rights cause, at one point posting bail for the activist Angela Davis. But throughout her career Aretha let her music do the talking. In 1972 she recorded “Amazing Grace,” a live double-album of gospel songs, at a Baptist church in Los Angeles. It remains her best-selling album. Filmed by the director Sydney Pollack, the footage sat in storage for more than four decades before its long-anticipated release in 2018, a few months after her death.

Aretha Franklin records her gospel album "Amazing Grace" at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972, as seen in the documentary film "Amazing Grace." Courtesy of Neon

Music changes, and I’m gonna change right along with it.

For Aretha, the late 1970s and early 1980s brought plenty of commercial disappointment. But she made a strong comeback in the mid-’80s by adapting to the decade’s neon production, hitting the Top 10 in 1985 with “Freeway of Love” and the title track of the album “Who’s Zoomin’ Who.” And she followed those successes with duets with Eurythmics (“Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves”) and George Michael (“I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”).

I always felt rock ‘n’ roll was very, very wholesome music.

By 1987, when she became the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha was a certified legend. She would go on to be awarded the National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she was posthumously inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2020.

I’m the lady next door when I’m not onstage.

In her later years, an Aretha Franklin appearance was like glimpsing a black swan, and her performances rose to those increasingly rare occasions. At the 40th Grammy Awards in 1998, she stepped in on a few minutes’ notice for an ailing Luciano Pavarotti, famously making his signature song, “Nessun Dorma,” her own. In 2009 she sang “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” on the steps of the US Capitol for Barack Obama’s inauguration. And in 2015, when she sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the Kennedy Center in tribute to the song’s co-composer, Carole King, she brought the 44th president and his wife to tears.

It really is an honor if I can be inspirational to a younger singer or person. It means I’ve done my job.

Before her death in 2018, Aretha hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to portray her in “Respect.” At the film’s Los Angeles premiere in early August, Hudson said that her friendship with Franklin and the opportunity to play her onscreen taught her to embrace her own voice: “It wasn’t until she owned her voice that we got our Queen of Soul.”

