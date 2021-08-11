Amid banking M&A flurry, Berkshire Bank CEO is determined to go it alone

Berkshire once billed itself as “America’s Most Exciting Bank.” But with no M&A deals in sight, investment bankers and M&A lawyers might not find things all that thrilling at Berkshire’s headquarters on State Street in Boston.

Consider what’s happening all around, as rivals and would-be acquirers scramble to team up. Eastern Bank is buying Century Bank. Rockland Trust has netted East Boston Savings Bank. Webster Bank will relocate its Connecticut headquarters from Waterbury to Stamford, as it merges with a New York bank. Even Citizens is back in the game after years on the sidelines, with two acquisitions to shore up its metro New York and New Jersey presence. People’s United, meanwhile, will be swallowed up by M&T.

If new Berkshire chief executive Nitin Mhatre is the odd man out, he doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, he relishes it. Mhatre’s theory: execute on the core business of making loans and winning deposits, and all the tumult at other banks will send customers and employees his way.

That sounds great, as a theory. It’s too early to know how that will play out.

But Mhatre, who joined Berkshire in January from Webster, has won something his predecessors either lost or could not achieve: investor confidence. In the first six months of 2021, no other Massachusetts bank stock outperformed Berkshire. Since Jan. 1, its stock is up about 65 percent, and is trading around $28 a share — though still well below its 2018 peak of $43. Berkshire also exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in its second quarter earnings report last month. Analysts are cautiously optimistic.

Maybe the Berkshire board had no choice but to go it alone. The stock price, beaten down over concerns about loans gone bad and leadership turnover, didn’t give Berkshire much capital to make an acquisition before Mhatre joined. And board members probably realized selling at a discount out of desperation would be a bad move; better to wait until the bank could fetch a higher price.

It has been a bumpy few years.

One investor — HoldCo Asset Management — was furious in February over Mhatre’s hiring. HoldCo logically took the bank board’s decision to name its fourth chief executive in as many years as a sign the board had no plans to sell. In a scathing letter, HoldCo noted it would be hard-pressed to find another bank — or any other company, for that matter — that rotated through so many senior managers in such a short time. HoldCo backed down in March after Berkshire agreed to name one of its founders to the bank’s board.

The turmoil dates back to former chief executive Michael Daly, who sought to make Berkshire a regional giant, akin to acquisition-hungry powerhouses such as Fleet or Banknorth — both long ago subsumed by bigger banks. (Former Banknorth chief executive Bill Ryan chaired Berkshire’s board from 2014 until 2019.) Daly relocated the headquarters from Pittsfield to downtown Boston in 2017 to elevate Berkshire’s profile. He picked up far-flung branches, a national mortgage lending platform, and an equipment financing firm that serves gyms and amusement parks. To some observers, the shopping spree felt like a patchwork approach — getting big simply for the sake of getting big.

Daly was shown the door in 2018, in an unusually sudden move that Berkshire never really explained. His successor, Richard Marotta, lasted less than two years before he too was gone without explanation. Sean Gray, the bank’s president and chief operating officer, filled in on an interim basis until Mhatre’s hiring.

Mhatre wants Berkshire to be seen as a top community bank, not necessarily the fast-growing regional one that Daly envisioned. That means shrinking the footprint: selling eight branches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and closing or consolidating others, in a series of moves that should bring the total number from 130 branches last year to around 100. Mhatre would take the savings from the branch cuts and other expense reductions, and plow much of it into hiring more bankers and investing in digital services and back-office technology.

Mhatre unveiled his turnaround plan to investors in May, including promises to hit some aggressive targets over the next three years. Analyst Laurie Havener Hunsicker of Compass Point said in a note to investors last month that she was impressed with the new management team, but would only make a slight upgrade to her earnings forecast for the bank, because it didn’t provide enough specifics in that turnaround plan.

Berkshire expects to add more bankers in Greater Boston but will likely continue to have just a relatively small presence in this region. Mhatre, who is living in Connecticut, will largely split his time between Boston, Pittsfield, and Albany. (The bank still employs 300 to 400 people in Pittsfield, its historic home, roughly 10 times the headcount of its headquarters in Boston.)

Mhatre understands the obsession among bank chief executives about gaining economies of scale through acquisitions. But he also thinks that obsession can be unhealthy — or at least not what’s best for employees, customers, and shareholders.

Will Berkshire buy up smaller banks within its footprint someday? Maybe. Will it be acquired after the stock fully rebounds? That scenario might be more likely.

Either way, one thing is for sure: Berkshire isn’t going to be the next Fleet, Citizens, or Banknorth anytime soon — at least not under Mhatre’s watch. He wants Berkshire to get stronger, before it gets bigger. After all, bigger isn’t always better.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.