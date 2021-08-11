Biden picks Williams as first Black Manhattan U.S. Attorney

(Bloomberg) — Damian Williams was chosen by President Joe Biden to take charge of the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.

If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to lead what is considered the Justice Department’s highest-profile branch office. The White House announced the nomination Tuesday, along with Biden’s pick of Breon Peace as U.S. attorney in Brooklyn. Both choices were expected.

Williams is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan office, where he has served since 2012. Prior to that he worked at the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. He served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens 2008 to 2009 and for Merrick B. Garland on the U.S. Court of Appeals. Garland now serves as U.S. Attorney General under Biden.