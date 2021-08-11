Desktop Metal buys 3D-printing rival for $575 million

Burlington-based 3D printing company Desktop Metal has agreed to acquire ExOne of North Huntingdon, Pa., in a cash and stock deal valued at $575 million. The transaction will give Desktop Metal a full line of 3D printing products suitable for everything from building product prototypes to full-scale industrial production.

Founded in 2016, and based on technology developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Desktop Metal sells 3D printers that can make objects out of metals like steel and copper. Its current product line features small and medium-sized printers suitable for small-scale production, but the company is set to release a high-capacity printer later this year.