Mississippi to open temporary COVID-19 facility

Mississippi will open a 50-bed field hospital and the federal government will send medical professionals to help treat patients as COVID-19 cases continue surging in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., officials said Wednesday.
Many Mississippi hospitals face space and staffing constraints. The temporary facility will be in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and it could be open by Friday.
Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the head of UMMC, said the facility should help with an influx of patients, including some transferred from smaller hospitals. She described the field hospital as “a Band-Aid.”
Advertisement
“The big solution is, let’s get this surge under control, and let’s get the spread of this virus under control,” Woodward said during a news conference. “And the way that we do that is by getting people vaccinated.”