Prices rise 5.4% in July over last year as the economy claws back from pandemic depths

Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday showed prices rose 0.5 percent in July compared with June. For months, the Fed and White House have said inflation will keep climbing as consumer demand surges while supply chains struggle to catch up. Their expectation is that as supply backlogs have time to clear, inflation will settle back down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target.

WASHINGTON — Prices rose 5.4 percent in July compared to a year ago, as policymakers at the Federal Reserve and Biden administration grapple with how long — and how high — inflation could climb as the economy rebounds.

‘’It’s new, used, and rental cars. It’s airplane tickets. It’s hotels,’’ Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month, referring to sectors that have seen steep price bumps. ‘’Each of those has a story attached to it that is — it is really about the reopening of the economy. So we look at that, and we think that those are temporary things, because the supply side will respond. The economy will adapt.’’

Still, the Fed has acknowledged that there is no playbook for this economy. Surging coronavirus cases and the spread of the Delta variant weigh on the path forward, including in areas that have reimposed mask mandates or other restrictions.

July’s top line inflation figure of 5.4 percent was the same as the June reading. Economists and policymakers are eager for any clues that suggest the breakneck pace of price growth is beginning to slow.

Used cars are often used to explain a range of factors driving inflation up. Demand for cars is high, but supply has been hampered by ongoing chip shortages. The consequences of that mismatch is hard to miss: compared to last year, prices for used cars and trucks have soared 41.7 percent.

But a look at the month-to-month data might suggest prices aren’t soaring as fast as they have for much of this year. For example, used car prices jumped 10.5 percent in June compared to May. But in July, they only grew 0.2 percent, compared to June.

Similarly, the cost of hotels and motels are still high as travelers rebook vacations. But the rate of price growth eased a bit in July compared with June. In June, prices rose 7.9 percent compared with the month before. In July, they rose 6.8 percent over the same period.

Still, economists and policymakers are staying alert for any signs of sustained price increases that pulse through the entire economy. For example, rising rents and soaring home prices have concerned some economists who are unsure whether the cost of shelter will fall back down. (Rent rose 0.2 percent in July, mirroring figures from the month before.)

‘’We’re in a very turbulent space in terms of pricing,’’ Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic told reporters on Monday. ‘’There are lots of moving parts, and I’m monitoring that closely.’’

Tyson Foods, one of the nation’s largest meat producers, has hiked prices for its restaurant customers amid soaring demand as rising grain, freight, packaging, and labor prices dragged on its bottom line, chief executive Donnie King told reporters Monday on the company’s earnings call.

Tyson’s retail orders have risen 30 percent compared to pre-COVID levels, King said, but the company has dealt with turnover and struggled to fill open positions. Meanwhile, ‘’we have seen accelerating and unprecedented inflation,’’ King said. ‘’So what do you do about that?’’

Last quarter, Tyson increased its average price for pork nearly 40 percent. It raised chicken prices more than 15 percent and beef prices nearly 12 percent. This week, it lifted its full-year revenue forecast because of the strong demand for its products. ‘’Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point,’’ he told reporters.

Customers will start seeing the difference at supermarkets Sept. 5, when retail price hikes kick in. And more price increases are planned, King said.

When it comes to thinking about prices, leaders at the Fed are tasked with keeping prices stable while also keeping employment high. In the past, the Fed would rush to clamp down on inflation, including by raising interest rates.

But now, even though inflation is climbing faster than expected, the Fed says there’s still a long way to go in the labor market, which remains about 5.7 million jobs short of where it was before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

The Fed needs to see significant progress in the labor market before it starts scaling back its support for the markets, including $120 billion a month in bond purchases.

Fed leaders have made clear that they won’t rush to taper asset purchases, or eventually raise interest rates, until the economy has made significant progress. When it comes to the labor market, economists celebrated the 943,000 jobs added in July as hiring gained speed and employers raised wages to bring people back on the payrolls.

If the economy keeps gaining momentum, economists think the Fed could announce a plan to begin peeling back asset purchases later this year or in early 2022. The Fed has also made clear it will give plenty of warning before it starts to taper, suggesting an announcement, let alone action, is at least a few weeks or months away.