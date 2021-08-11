3 great scenic drives in Massachusetts that will make you want to hit the road

Ah yes, Chuck Berry, we know the feeling. A road trip offers carefree, simple pleasure. You could hop in with no particular place to go; better yet, check out these very particular, pretty rides showcasing some of the state’s finest scenery.

Riding along in my automobile. My baby beside me at the wheel … Cruisin’ and playin’ the radio. With no particular place to go.

A maritime meander

www.essexheritage.org/aboutbyway

Pack a cooler (to bring home lobsters) and wear sturdy shoes (there are a few nice walks along the way) for this North Shore loop along the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway. Start in Gloucester at the famous Fisherman’s Memorial, an 8-foot-tall bronze statue of a fisherman at a ship’s wheel, overlooking Gloucester Harbor. It’s a befitting memorial for a city dubbed “America’s Oldest Seaport,” that was once home to the largest fishing port in the country. Stretch your legs with a stroll along the waterfront boardwalk. Stage Fort Park sits at one end of a 1.2-mile boardwalk, and is the site of Gloucester’s first settlement in 1623. There are expansive lawns, two small beaches and great water views.

A building at the end of Horton Street in Rocky Neck. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/file

Back in the car, follow Route 127 heading toward Rocky Neck, passing several marinas and yacht yards filled with commercial fishing boats, marine supply stores, and wharfs along the water. Keep your eyes peeled for the “Wicked Tuna” boats, featured on the popular National Geographic reality TV show.

Tiny Rocky Neck is home to America’s oldest continually operating art colony. If you can snag a parking space on the street, it’s worth the stop to browse the cluster of galleries and studios, and for views of pretty Smith Cove.

Water views and more water views, you’ll have plenty as you head out to Eastern Point, where the harbor meets the ocean, and further on to Bass Rocks and Pigeon Cove, before reaching Rockport. It’s another good place to stop to enjoy the water views, browse a few shops and take a photo of Motif No. 1, the little red fishing shack that some say is the most painted building in the world.

Follow Route 127 back into Gloucester, where you can pick up lobsters to go from one of the fish markets. Note: You can continue on the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway south to Salem or north to Newburyport. For more information on Gloucester, visit www.discovergloucester.com.

The Essex Coastal Scenic Byway runs from Salem to Plum Island in Newburyport. David Lyon

A water and woods wander

www.bywayswestmass.com/byways/route-122

Route 122 Scenic Byway running about 40 miles from Paxton to New Salem, just north of the Quabbin Reservoir, is a relatively quiet ride, skirting woods, lily-filled ponds, nature areas, and parks. There are rest stops and scenic outlooks, and several spots where you can access the water. If you’re a paddler, be sure to bring your kayaks or canoes.

Start at Moore State Park in Paxton, once home to industrial sawmills. Today, there are 400 preserved acres of fields, forests, and streams, crisscrossed with hiking paths. Walk the loop trail along the shores of Eames Pond, or the short path leading to waterfalls and an old sawmill.

Walk along woodsy trails that trace Rutland Brook in Petersham. R. Mosco

Back on the road, head toward Rutland, passing towering oak and maple trees, open fields and farm stands. The 300-acre Rutland State Park, along the shores of Whitehall Pond, has picnic areas and swimming.

Continue past Barre Falls Dam and Recreation Area into quiet and pretty Petersham, crossing the east branch of the Swift River. The area is home to several spiritual centers, monasteries, and Buddhist retreats, located here for the surrounding serene landscape of water and woods.

The road twists and turns a bit as it enters Orange, another great spot to stretch your legs and get outdoors. The Riverfront Park in Orange provides access to Millers River, and the Federated Women’s Club State Forest has more than 1,000 acres of preserved land, with hiking trails and fine water views.

You’ll find another great view in New Salem. Look for the driveway next to the fire station in town. Follow it a short distance to a small parking lot and path that leads to The Lookout, with a sweeping view of the Quabbin Reservoir.

An aerial file photograph of the Quabbin Reservoir. Clif Read/Massachusetts Dept. of Conservation and Recreation via AP

An above-the-treeline trip

www.bywayswestmass.com/byways/mt-greylock

When Henry David Thoreau hiked to the summit of Mount Greylock in July 1844, he wrote of the views: “It was such a country as we might see in dreams, with all the delights of paradise.”

Not a whole lot has changed since then. On clear days, from the top of Mount Greylock, the highest summit in Massachusetts, you can see up to 100 miles away, into five states. The preserve, covering some 12,000 acres, is Massachusetts’s first state park, and a scenic gem, with miles of trails of varying difficulty, including a stretch of the Appalachian Trail.

A hillside of black-eyed Susans colors the foreground while Mount Greylock, the highest peak in the state, rises from beyond. Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP/Associated Press

The Mount Greylock Scenic Byway runs about 16 miles through the Mount Greylock State Reservation to North Adams. Start at the park entrance in Lanesborough and follow Rockwell Road, heading to the summit. On the way, take the slight detour on Sperry Road to Stony Ledge, where you’ll have an open view into a deep, forested canyon, flanked by Mount Prospect in the distance. Back on the summit road, you’ll twist and climb to the 3,491-foot peak, where you’ll have sweeping mountain-to-valley views.

Swirling pools at the Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams. Essdras M Suarez/Globe Staff/file

Descend on Notch Road, a narrow, winding paved descent, and then follow Route 2 into North Adams. This artsy town is home to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, with large, light-filled galleries and a performing arts center. Also consider a visit to Natural Bridge State Park, filled with impressive 13,000-year-old, glacier-carved marble, including the only natural white marble arch in North America, which stretches over a deep 60-foot gorge.

