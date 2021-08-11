Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An out of season evening grosbeak visited a feeder in East Harwich, representing one of the only summer records of this species in Southeastern Massachusetts.
Sightings on South Monomoy Island included 4 gadwall, 60 American black duck, 6 Northern pintail, and a common gallinule.
Birds tallied in multiple surveys of a remote outpost of Monomoy NWR included 10 American oystercatchers, 4 Hudsonian godwits, 2 whimbrels, 100 ruddy turnstones, 800 sanderlings, 85 red knots, a dunlin, a Western sandpiper, 2,500 semipalmated sandpipers, 3 Western sandpipers, 1,500 short-billed dowitchers, 100 willets, 22 Bonaparte’s gulls, a lesser black-backed gull, 400 common terns, a little blue heron, and 2 glossy ibis.
Advertisement
Forest Beach in Chatham hosted a brant, 11 white-winged scoters, 14 black scoters, 7 whimbrels, a marbled godwit, a little blue heron, 6 glossy ibis, and 2 saltmarsh sparrows.
Race Point, Provincetown sightings included 3 black terns, 140 roseate terns, 1,200 common terns, 20 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 16 Cory’s shearwaters, 300 great shearwaters, 22 sooty shearwaters, and 48 Manx shearwaters.
Other sightings around the Capek included a blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a bufflehead in Mashpee, a seaside sparrow in Barnstable, a black skimmer in Dennis, a green-winged teal in Chatham, and a little blue heron in North Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.