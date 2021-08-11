Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An out of season evening grosbeak visited a feeder in East Harwich, representing one of the only summer records of this species in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds tallied in multiple surveys of a remote outpost of Monomoy NWR included 10 American oystercatchers, 4 Hudsonian godwits, 2 whimbrels, 100 ruddy turnstones, 800 sanderlings, 85 red knots, a dunlin, a Western sandpiper, 2,500 semipalmated sandpipers, 3 Western sandpipers, 1,500 short-billed dowitchers, 100 willets, 22 Bonaparte’s gulls, a lesser black-backed gull, 400 common terns, a little blue heron, and 2 glossy ibis.

Advertisement

Forest Beach in Chatham hosted a brant, 11 white-winged scoters, 14 black scoters, 7 whimbrels, a marbled godwit, a little blue heron, 6 glossy ibis, and 2 saltmarsh sparrows.

Race Point, Provincetown sightings included 3 black terns, 140 roseate terns, 1,200 common terns, 20 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 16 Cory’s shearwaters, 300 great shearwaters, 22 sooty shearwaters, and 48 Manx shearwaters.

Other sightings around the Capek included a blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a bufflehead in Mashpee, a seaside sparrow in Barnstable, a black skimmer in Dennis, a green-winged teal in Chatham, and a little blue heron in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



