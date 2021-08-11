Forest Hills Cemetery: a place of both reverence and whimsy

“Sometimes, when I can’t think anymore, I come here to sort things out. It’s so tranquil.”

“You see this gate?” Dee Morris, Forest Hills Cemetery historian, asked as we entered the cemetery in Jamaica Plain. “This is where you leave all of your troubles behind.

The entrance was impressive, a towering Gothic Revival gatehouse and archway, flanked by a castle-like stone building and the intimate and gorgeous 1884 Forysth chapel. Beyond was 275 acres of rolling, rocky hills filled with art, historic architecture, stone walls, natural puddingstone boulders, mature trees, and rare plants. Four-acre Lake Hibiscus sits as its centerpiece.

The cemetery, founded in 1848, is on the National Register of Historic Places and considered one of the finest garden cemeteries in the country. Today, it’s the largest green space in Boston’s Emerald Necklace, a place of both reverence and whimsy. It’s an arboretum, a garden, an art center, and a final resting place filled with stories to tell.

It was Roxbury resident Henry A.S. Dearborn, the first president of Massachusetts Horticultural Society, who founded Forest Hills (and Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge), helping to pioneer the idea of a scenic, garden cemetery.

Even the Gothic Revival entry gate to Forest Hills Cemetery has a sculptural air. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

“You don’t see headstones placed in rows here,” said Morris as we toured the grounds. “Instead, Dearborn wanted winding paths with vistas, a peaceful, beautiful place for the living as well as the deceased.”

The bell tower chimed as we walked into the cemetery, passing a giant, weeping beech tree, and the newly renovated Dearborn Pavilion, with its boxwood hedge and woman-with-dove sculpture. We had vistas of the undulating landscape, planted with old oak trees, giant rhododendrons, Japanese maples and umbrella pines, weeping hemlocks, horse chestnuts and a variety of dogwood — and hundreds of funerary sculptures in all shapes and sizes.

“I don’t mean to sound crass but there was some shopping going on here in the 19th century,” Morris said as we strolled. “Families would come to pick out their favorite spots in the cemetery, and they would note sculpture details that they liked. They would do this with an eye to incorporating some of the same adornments when planning their own family monuments. It was all about personal taste.”

And predictably we could often tell the prominence of the deceased by the size of the marker. But not always. Dearborn has a relatively modest column, at the top of a small hill. “He liked it up there,” Morris said. “He often went up there to get an overview of the land.” And the tombstone of William Lloyd Garrison, the famous abolitionist, suffragist, and journalist, is a modest stone. “Very chaste,” Morris commented. “It doesn’t even say who he was or what he did.”

There are some famous people buried at the cemetery, like poets Anne Sexton and E.E. Cummings, playwright Eugene O’Neill, and sculptor Martin Milmore. But many of the more interesting tombstones belong to lesser-known people.

“Here’s one of my favorites,” Morris pointed out. We stopped by the monument of Warren Fischer, a Boston-area grocer. The brownstone marker is flanked by two griffins, beautifully carved winged lions.

The “Boy in the Boat,” is one of the more well-known and haunting gravesites, featuring a little boy standing in a boat, carved in marble, and enclosed in glass. It captures 5-year-old Louis Mieusset’s last moments when he lost his balance, fell into the water, and drowned, trying to save his pet rabbit. There are other graves for children, many marked with lambs, cherubs, and doves. The gravesite of one little girl includes a carved sculpture of her dog facing her grave marker, where, as Morris said, “he will always be looking after her.”

A recent art installation of tiny houses built into an embankment — like fairy houses — are meant to display the “earthly” homes of deceased people of all classes. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

We walked the curvy roads, some lined with puddingstone walls, to a recent art installation of tiny houses built into an embankment — like fairy houses. These are meant to display the “earthly” homes of deceased people of all classes, including a grocer and a wagon driver.

We walked near the banks of Lake Hibiscus and stopped at the Chadwick gravesite overlooking the water, prime real estate. Chadwick was a successful lead manufacturer, and he built the one-room mausoleum to honor his wife who died at an early age. “I bet he’d come here on a Sunday and sit, maybe read the paper and be with her,” Morris said.

In fact, Sunday outings to the cemetery would have been common. Families would walk the picturesque grounds, have picnics, and visit their loved ones’ gravesites. On the day we visited, there were people walking the roads, meandering the paths among the grave markers, and reading on benches overlooking the lake. Geese waddled along the shoreline, birds sang, and we heard the distant rat-a-tat-tat of a woodpecker. Church hymns and chimes rung out from the Bell Tower.

We visited other sites, including the Firefighters Lot, a small hilltop field with a memorial to the Boston Fire Department, and another memorial to Civil War soldiers from Roxbury, whose names are carved in the fence that circles the site.

On our way out, we stopped to admire Daniel Chester French’s large monument on the Martin Milmore family plot. Milmore, depicted as a young artist, is the subject of the sculpture. The Angel of Death stands at his side, carrying a bouquet of poppies, the symbol of sleep. Her hand is touching the sculptor’s chisel. “See how gentle it is,” Morris said. “Death comes and lightly touches him. It’s time to stop.

“It reinforces the Victorian concept of death as eternal sleep and rest.”

We thought it a fitting ending to our visit to Forest Hills Cemetery, a tranquil resting spot, a mere 5 miles from downtown Boston.

95 Forest Hills Ave., Boston, 617-524-0128; www.foresthillscemetery.com; a cemetery map and guide, featuring over 60 points of interest, is available at the office and can be downloaded from the website. Check the website for current hours and closures and note that new regulations prohibit dog-walking, bicycling, and jogging.

