Music on the Vineyard, zoo lights, and a hammock that helps

Sammy Rae and The Friends, a folk band with rhythm and horn sections, keyboards, and backup singers, perform Aug. 25 as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series. Pictured here: Sammy Rae.

The Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series brings big names to small venues and wraps up the summer season with a great lineup of performers at the Loft, a historic venue in the heart of Oak Bluffs. See Dalton & the Sheriffs, a country rock band that just launched 23 new songs (Aug. 17 and 31); Brand Nubian, an American hip-hop group (Aug. 18); Garrett “G. Love” Dutton with his signature blend of delta blues, hip-hop, funk, jazz, and rock ‘n’ roll (Aug. 24); and Sammy Rae and The Friends, a folk band with rhythm and horn sections, keyboards, and backup singers (Aug. 25). Don’t miss eclectic funk-rock jam band The New Motif (Aug. 26) and Livingston Taylor, a talented onstage presence who has fused folk, pop, gospel, and jazz into his 54-year music career (Aug. 27). Ticket prices vary. A new policy requires all concertgoers to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show time to enter the venue. www.mvconcertseries.com.

See more than 60 displays made of colorful lanterns at the Franklin Park Zoo through Oct. 11.

Light up your nights

See a towering Tyrannosaurus Rex tunnel and more than 60 other displays made of colorful lanterns at the Franklin Park Zoo through Oct. 11. The zoo’s “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience” takes place daily 6-10:30 p.m. across the 72-acre property. You’ll find luminous animal and ocean scenes, glowing corridors of lotus and sunflowers, a 164-foot-long phoenix, and traditional Asian lantern displays. The hundreds of lanterns are illuminated with energy-saving LED lights. Tickets free for under 2, $19.95 for members, $21.95 for non-members, $62.95/$72.95 for member/non-member for a family four-pack. 617-541-5466, www.zoonewengland.org.

THERE

New hotels in Canada

At last, vaccinated US travelers can venture north of the border to explore Canada. Check out the Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, which opened less than a year ago in the heart of the city’s fashion and shopping district. The chic hotel, located on Rue de la Montagne, offers 142 oversize guestrooms ranging from 370 to 1,100 square feet. Enjoy dinner at the hotel’s onsite bistro and bar, La Societe Bistro, which blends Parisian flair and contemporary North American-style cuisine. Visiting Vancouver? The Hilton Vancouver Downtown recently opened on Robson Street and offers 206 rooms (mostly one-room suites), a 24-hour fitness facility, a year-round heated outdoor pool, and Hendricks Resto-Lounge, a cocktail bar and full-service restaurant overlooking Liberty Square. Rates start at $197 for Vogue Hotel and $131 for Hilton Vancouver. Vogue Hotel 514-285-5555, Hilton Vancouver 604-602-1999, www.hilton.com.

Glamp in luxury tents and explore the Galapagos Islands on a new island-hopping adventure.

A new Galapagos adventure tour

Glamp in luxury tents and explore the Galapagos Islands on a new island-hopping adventure that’s run by Scalesia Galapagos Lodge, a property on the slopes of a volcano, in partnership with the beachfront Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel. The seven-night program includes inter-island flights, day trips aboard the Yacht Sea Lion, sleeping in camp-style safari tents in the highlands of Isabela Island, and visits to remote spots that highlight the archipelago’s diversity. Start with a tour of Quito, Ecuador’s charming Andean capital, where you’ll spend a night in an ornate Renaissance-inspired mansion. Then take a twin-engine light aircraft to the islands where you can snorkel with sea turtles and other marine wildlife, hike active volcanoes, visit the Charles Darwin Research Station and tortoise breeding facility, and explore the area by motor yacht. Rates start at $4,658, including double-room accommodations, inter-island flights, and all tours, meals, and private transportation; does not include other airfare, entrance to Galapagos National Park, transit card to enter Galapagos, beverages, or gratuities. www.scalesialodge.com, www.finchbayhotel.com.

EVERYWHERE

Illuminating travels

Take BioLite’s new AlpenGlow lanterns on your adventures and enjoy everything from CandleFlicker Mode to a calming multicolored lighting experience. The USB-rechargeable lights, which come in 250- and 500-lumen options, can be controlled in three different ways: Press the button on top to cycle through single and multicolor lighting options, press and hold the button to adjust brightness, or shake the light to change lighting modes using the light’s built-in accelerometer. You can also choose to light just one side of the AlpenGlow to conserve the battery and lock your lantern so it doesn’t accidentally turn on during travel. The AlpenGlow 500 even has a fancy Fireworks Mode with multiple flashing colors. Each lantern has a hook on the bottom for suspending it from an internal tent loop or small branch. $59.95-$79.95. www.bioliteenergy.com.

Embrace the outdoors and save the earth with the Nakie Recycled Hammock.

Hang out in a hammock

Embrace the outdoors and save the earth with the Nakie Recycled Hammock. Each hammock is made from about 37 recycled plastic bottles and Nakie plants four trees in a Madagascar reserve for each hammock it sells. To date, the Australia-based company has prevented more than 139,250 plastic water bottles from entering landfills and planted more than 115,840 trees. The hammock sets up quickly using super-durable and easily adjustable straps that wrap around two trees. Clip the carabiner at each end of the hammock to the straps and then climb in and kick back. The hammock holds up to 500 pounds and comes with a lifetime warranty. $102. www.nakie.us.

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.