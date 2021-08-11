The one where Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might be dating?

So, what has the internet in such a frenzy? Here’s what to know.

“Friends” actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston may be harboring a blooming, real-life romance, a source told Closer magazine Monday. The gossip made such waves that by Wednesday morning representatives for both actors publicly dismissed the rumors.

Move over, Bennifer 2.0 . Another early aughts romance may be coming to steal your thunder.

A source in the Closer magazine story claimed the Ross and Rachel actors have been spending time together following “Friends: The Reunion,” the long-anticipated HBOMax special that came out in May.

On the reunion special, both actors confessed they’d nursed crushes on each other over the show’s run, but had never acted on their feelings. That, according the source, seemed to spark something between them.

Advertisement

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” the source claimed. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

The source added that Schwimmer, 54, and Aniston, 52, have “enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing” at her home, where she’s cooked dinners. The source also said they were spotted “drinking wine, deep in conversation” at one of Aniston’s favorite Santa Barbara vineyards, adding “it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

Schwimmer revealed on the “Friends” reunion that during the first season of the hit show, he had a “major crush” on Aniston, who revealed “it was reciprocated.”

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer said. “We never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Advertisement

The pair recollected the first years of “Friends” when they would cuddle, spoon, and fall asleep on the couch during breaks in rehearsal, all of which was accompanied by vintage clips of said cuddling.

Aniston added that she remembered saying to Schwimmer, prior to their characters’ first on-screen kiss, that it would be “such a bummer” if their first kiss was on national television.

“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” Aniston said. “We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

In late June, in an interview with Howard Stern, Aniston reiterated that a relationship between Schwimmer and herself “wouldn’t have worked.” She swore they’d never crossed that line and that her “Friends” costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow could corroborate, which they did.

“We never, on my life, [got together] and Courteney and Lisa would know if we did ... they can vouch for me,” Aniston said. “I would proudly say I [hooked up with] Schwimmer if that happened.”

On Wednesday morning, reps for Schwimmer and Aniston told HuffPost UK that there was no truth to the dating rumors. But that didn’t stop Twitter from fully investing itself in the would-be romance regardless.

If Schwimmer and Aniston finally found their “lobsters” in each other (if you know you know), it would be after a long road in both actors’ romantic lives.

Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, much of which overlapped with her time on “Friends.” She went on to tie the knot actor with Justin Theroux in 2015, before splitting in late 2017. Schwimmer said “I do” with British artist Zoë Buckman in 2010 but they separated in 2017.

Advertisement

So is a “love life DOA” between Aniston and Schwimmer? Remains to be seen. In the meantime, if you need your Ross and Rachel fix, “Friends” is only a click away.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com