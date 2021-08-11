A sweeping walk from Logan to the Inner Harbor — plus a creek, a beach, and a marsh

We launched the final leg of our Harborwalk journey in style. Captain Karl Hoyt led us aboard a Rowes Wharf Water Taxi and we set off to the Logan Airport ferry terminal. It’s about as scenic a 12-minute boat ride as anyone could ask, with Rowes Wharf and the Boston Harbor Hotel receding behind us as the red Nantucket Lightship grew ever larger on the East Boston shore. From the ferry landing, the sail-like monument in front of the Hyatt Regency Boston beckoned at the airport end of the East Boston Harborwalk.

It was dead low tide yet the harbor smelled sweet and fresh. We joined runners, stroller-pushers, and dog-walkers for the 20-minute horseshoe meander to the Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina. From this side of the harbor, it was like seeing Boston afresh. The city’s graceful ribbon of brick, steel, and glass stretched along the water, punctuated by Leader Bank Pavilion on the left, the Custom House tower in the middle, and Battery Wharf on the right. In its own earth-hugging way, Boston’s face on the world rivals such great waterfronts as spiky Manhattan or the glass building blocks of Hong Kong. We could easily believe that this was a city that once ruled the seas. How amazing that we had walked it all!

As the Harborwalk nears LoPresti Park, harbor views include the graceful harpstrings of the Zakim Bridge. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

Embodying the best of old and new Boston, the shipyard at 256 Marginal St. anchors the eastern end of the waterfront. Some companies carry on the shipyard’s salt-crusted past, servicing work boats and pleasure craft alike. But some of its cavernous structures are home to such post-industrial ventures as ICA Watershed (icaboston.org, free), which occupies a 15,000-square-foot former copper pipe factory. After serving as a food distribution site throughout the pandemic, the contemporary art gallery reopened last month with Firelei Báez’s massive installation of an imagined ancient undersea ruin, which is on view through Sept. 6.

This sail-like monument marks the airport end of the East Boston Harborwalk. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

Nantucket Lightship LV-112 (617-797-0135, nantucketlightshiplv-112.org, $8), which helped guide ships through the Nantucket Shoals for 39 years, bobs at the end of the marina’s main pier. Still under restoration, she’s open for tours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Downeast Cider House (857-301-8881, downeastcider.com) sells hard cider to go during limited hours Thursday-Sunday. Check the website to see if tours and sampling have resumed. We were too early for service, but KO Pies (617-418-5234, kocateringandpies.com, open Thursday-Sunday) has the patio open for Australian style savory pies or grilled seafood (think “shrimp on the barbie″).

Although still under restoration, Nantucket Lightship LV-112 is open for tours on Saturdays. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

A short distance west from the shipyard guardhouse, a large sign announces Piers Park and credits a long list of Boston politicians. The model harborfront park features a nicely equipped playground and Piers Park Sailing Center (piersparksailing.org), a nonprofit sailing school with youth, adult, and adaptive programs. The park pier extends far into the harbor. The handsome pavilion at the end, where the center column resembles a lighthouse Fresnel lens, is dedicated ‶to the memory of Donald McKay, Master Shipbuilder.″ It would hardly be the last reference we’d see to the Nova Scotia native whose East Boston shipyard built some of the world’s fastest clipper ships. We’re looking forward to the makeover one pier west. MassPort promises that the wasteland girdled by chain-link fence will be transformed into Piers Park II, with ‶more than 4.5 acres of open space for the East Boston Community.″

The pavilion at the tip of Piers Park has a splendid view of the downtown Boston waterfront. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

As we continued west on Marginal Street, the pace of new construction was startling but public access was built into the plans. We skimmed along the harbor’s edge on paved walkways that passed one luxury residential complex after another. At Clippership Wharf, where great iron-hulled vessels were once built, we exited onto Sumner Street and LoPresti Park. At the end of the park, ReelHouse (6 New St., 617-895-4075, reelhouseboston.com) marks the conclusion of the continuous stretch of the East Boston Harborwalk. It’s a good place to have a drink and maybe a meal at the outdoor tables before calling a water taxi or walking to the Maverick T station to call it a day.

ReelHouse occupies a prime spot on the East Boston waterfront just across from the piers in Charlestown. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

We did continue on foot to three disconnected Harborwalk sites. It took about a half hour on Border and Condor streets to reach Condor Street Urban Wild. Our last glimpse of the harbor was Boston East, yet another luxury residence community with a shoreline walkway, as well as a public kayak launch and restrooms. This was the site of the Samuel Hall shipyard (and, later, Hall’s floating drydock), a pioneer in Boston shipbuilding.

East Boston residential developments such as Clippership Wharf have included public paths along the harbor as part of their design. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

North of Central Square and its small eateries, frenetic renovation on Border Street felt like a tidal wave of gentrification washing over the largely immigrant neighborhood. The harborfront was once acclaimed for its marine industry. A granite monument in the yard at 400 Border St. commemorates the ‶famous clippers built on this site by Donald McKay, whose genius produced ships of beauty and speed before unknown.″ His most famous, Flying Cloud (launched 1851), is depicted in the stone above the inscriptions.

Border Street swings right to become Condor Street as it traces the south bank of Chelsea Creek, largely invisible through weed trees and a concrete wall. Near the end of the street, the Condor Street Urban Wild suddenly appears as a great green mound on the riverbank. It finally gave us a good look at Chelsea Creek, PORT Park across the stream in Chelsea, and the massive salt piles of Eastern Minerals, covered in white plastic until next winter.

The sandy crescent of Constitution Beach is augmented by a playground, bathhouse, playing fields, and picnic tables. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

We did keep walking along dusty Bennington Avenue, but since the trek is long, dull, and far from the shore, we advise using the 120 bus along the same route to cut the tedium. It’s a short ride to the pedestrian overpass to family-friendly Constitution Beach. With roast beef sandwiches and fries from Royal Roast Beef & Seafood (752 Bennington St., 617-567-7779, toasttab.com/royal-roast-beef-and-seafood) in hand, we plopped down at a picnic table for a meal largely free of begging gulls and with a bonus view of the big birds on the Logan Airport runways.

Belle Isle Marsh is a flourishing maze of narrow channels interspersed with bog and marsh vegetation. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

It’s about a 25-minute walk along Bennington Street to Belle Isle Marsh, or one stop from Orient Heights on the Blue line. The spectacular marshlands are practically across the street from the Suffolk Downs T station, with the entrance road just shy of the Revere town line. It’s a continuing marvel of the Harborwalk that dense urban life rubs shoulders with sprawling natural areas.

At low tide, the marsh is a maze of muddy troughs, but as the water rises, shore birds frequent the banks looking for small fry, frogs, and other tasty bits. With humidity rising this time of year, the elegant shoreline of downtown Boston shimmers in the distance, seeming but a wavering mirage from the vantage of Belle Isle.

There are numerous water taxi stops along the East Boston Harborwalk. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

BOSTON HARBORWALK PART 4

Start: Rowes Wharf Water Taxi (617-406-8584, $15), or Blue Line to Airport with shuttle bus to ferry dock

End: Blue Line T Suffolk Downs

Distance: To Reelhouse about 3 miles, 1 hour 20 minutes; full length about 9 miles, 4 hours 40 minutes with lunch break

Interactive Harborwalk map: bostonharborwalk.org

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.