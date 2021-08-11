We asked Globe readers to tell us their favorite clam shack. There was a clear favorite

Locally, the clam shack that got the most shout-outs from Globe readers is Woodman’s of Essex . Of the 205 people who responded to our poll, 15 percent cited Woodman’s as their favorite location. Clam-shack fans swear by this marshland classic with ample outdoor seating and generous portions. Founded in 1914, Woodman’s is a family-run business, operated over the years by five generations of Woodmans, and is (Woodman’s says) where Essex fried clams were invented.

Last month, we asked you about the best clam shacks in New England. More than 200 Globe readers eagerly responded with their suggestions.

“We won … because our founders had a guaranteed, quality product,” said Maureen Woodman. “We’re traditional, and the recipes are unchanged.”

Fried goodness from Woodman's of Essex. Woodman's of Essex

This long history also stretches back to its patrons; Woodman said people who visited with their grandmothers as children bring their children and families as adults. Three generations of the Kimball family from Boston have been regulars at Woodman’s for more than 60 years. Fans from all over the country enjoy their sweet clams and freshly fried lobster tails. Trisha Corleto has even shipped Woodman’s to California and Virginia.

“Only Woodman’s for me … Never a bad meal!” Corleto wrote in response to our survey.

Early in the pandemic, Woodman's of Essex did a brisk curbside takeout business. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Globe readers said their go-to order at Woodman’s is a plate of fried clams — and Woodman confirmed that fried clams are indeed the best seller. Lobster rolls and the Down River Combo, with scallops, jumbo shrimp, fish, fried clams, french fries, and onion rings, are also popular. Several respondents said they appreciate that Woodman’s uses a corn flour batter at Woodman’s, making it friendly to people with gluten sensitivities.

“Food is emotion,” Woodman said. “Woodman’s is a feeling. When you walk away, you can’t wait to come back.”

Fried clams, coleslaw, and tarter sauce at the Clam Box in Ipswich. Joanne Rathe/Globe staff/file

With beautiful wetlands and fresh clams caught right nearby, it’s no wonder the North Shore is famous for its clam shacks. “They say the brackish waters of the Ipswich River make clams harvested there taste better than anywhere else,” wrote Daren Follweiler from Dorchester.

Readers also said they don’t mind waiting in long lines for great seafood. “Standing in line is a civic duty in Ipswich,” wrote Doug Owen of New York.

A heap of fried clams at Bob's Clam Hut. David Lyon

The Clam Box in Ipswich and JT Farnhams in Essex battled for second place, and Essex Seafood, Blue Marlin Grille, Essex Clam Bake, Causeway Restaurant, and Salt Water Grille in the area also got mentions.

Beyond the Commonwealth, the most popular clam shack was Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery, Maine. Rhode Island also had several clam shacks with big followings: Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown, Evelyn’s Drive-In in Tiverton, and Blount Clam Shack in Warren all got nods from Globe readers.

If you prefer Rhode Island-style chowder (which omits the cream), Mark Kasindorf from Quincy recommends Evelyn’s for all Rhode Island-style specialties — clam chowder, fried calamari, and quahogs stuffed with clams.

The can’t-miss menu item at a clam shack — no surprises here — is fried whole belly clams. (“Duh!” Many readers responded to this question.) The favorite side, chosen over coleslaw and french fries, was onion rings. Seafood platters, with a little bit of everything, are also a hit.

Although Bob's Clam Hut does offer indoor dining, the outdoor picnic tables remain popular as long as the weather allows. David Lyon

So, we asked, what makes a great clam shack?

“Nothing fancy; just the clams, ma’am,” wrote Doug Owen.

Our expert clam-shack fans know that clean oil makes or breaks fried food and said that frequent oil changes are a must for crispy, fresh food. Light batter, not too greasy and with just the right amount of breading, is a priority. Friendly service, affordability, and a robust menu are also key, Globe readers said.

But a summertime seafood stop is about more than just the food.

People want a no-frills experience with “working-class charm. All set with the hipster joints selling $25 oyster po’ boys,” wrote Andy Silva of Providence.

Kyung Mi Lee can be reached at kyungmi.lee@globe.com.