He once slept with the person who introduced him to his girlfriend

I’m in a relationship with a wonderful woman I met through our mutual friend. The more serious we get, the more concerned I get about a certain issue.

After my divorce, I had sex with the woman who introduced us. This happened about a half a year before my girlfriend and I met. I’m pretty sure she doesn’t know this and it terrifies me. I really don’t want to know anything about my girlfriend’s sexual past and I don’t want her knowing about mine, either.

I’m afraid someday she’s just going to flat out ask me if I’ve had sex with our mutual friend and it’s going to look terrible that I have. It would look even more awful that I never volunteered the information. I really wish I never slept with the mutual.

There’s also the chance she’d be upset that I told her something she really didn’t want to know. It’s like being best friends with a security officer that guards the bank I robbed once. I don’t know how to handle this situation, but it’s starting to seriously weigh on my conscience.

– Concerned

A. “It’s like being best friends with a security officer that guards the bank I robbed once.”

Wait, what? No, it’s not.

Based on what you told us, you had a consensual sexual experience with a friend (right?) but decided it shouldn’t lead to more. That intimacy is part of your shared history, but it has nothing to do with how you feel about each other now.

I’m not even going to give you another metaphor to work with. Nothing involving banks. Let’s not overcomplicate it.

My question for you is: Why is this weighing so heavily on your conscience? Is it because you still have feelings for this mutual friend? (I don’t get the sense you do.) Or are you someone who believes that any unshared detail about your past counts as a lie of omission?

I guess I believe that people are entitled to their own secrets and histories. Your girlfriend doesn’t have to know everything, and you’re right, she may not want to.

My thought is that if you do tell her—and it sounds like you want to—give it the weight it deserves. It doesn’t have to be an “I have something terrible to tell you!” disclosure. It can be an honest, “I’ve always wondered whether you knew that right after my divorce, when I didn’t quite know what I wanted, [mutual friend] and I had sex. It wasn’t a big deal, but I never want you to be blindsided by that piece of our history.”

Please, no matter what you decide to do, continue to think about why this is plaguing you. Unpack these feelings. It could improve your most important relationship.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Why do people make sex into such a taboo, guilt-ridden thing? Your situation sounds like a nonissue. LUPELOVE

If you can’t stand keeping this from her, tell her the way Meredith suggests. Very light. Don’t apologize for anything. HOLLY IVY

How do you know the friend hasn’t told her already? SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE

My cousin married a boyfriend I had in high school. My husband one day said, “We need to hang out with [them] more often. Let’s ask them over for dinner.” I replied, “Well, you know he was my boyfriend in high school, right?” My husband doesn’t miss a beat and says, “Wowwww. He’s got great taste in women.” It’s not that deep. Just tell her. USER_4042444

