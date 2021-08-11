Andrea Campbell wins endorsement of State Representative Chynah Tyler in Boston mayoral race

Campbell “represents a new generation of leadership and will continue to lead on issues of access, equity, and the betterment of all Bostonians,” Tyler said in a statement.

State Representative Chynah Tyler, a Roxbury Democrat who chairs the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, will announce Wednesday morning she is endorsing City Councilor Andrea Campbell for mayor.

Representative Chynah Tyler, a Boston Democrat, has endorsed Andrea Campbell for mayor. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“For years, as a district city councilor and council president, Andrea has led on issues that face everyday Bostonians and their families from across the city,” Tyler said in a statement, citing workforce development and public safety in particular. “Andrea has gone above and beyond for her constituents — refusing to simply maintain the status quo.”

Tyler called Campbell “a leader who works with others to get things done.”

The endorsement comes on the heels of several high-profile endorsements for one of Campbell’s rivals in the race, Acting Mayor Kim Janey. A day earlier, Janey was endorsed by Tito Jackson, who preceded her as the district city councilor representing Roxbury and as a candidate for mayor in 2017. Janey also has been endorsed by Representative Nika Elugardo, a Jamaica Plain Democrat who is also a member of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

Janey is the first Black person and first woman to ever serve as mayor of Boston, a post she assumed as city council president when Martin J. Walsh resigned in March to become the nation’s labor secretary.

Campbell, who was the first Black woman elected city council president, has taken aim at Janey as the acting mayor picks up more support for a full term, urging her to take more leadership on mandating vaccines to stem the COVID crisis.

Tyler’s endorsement is the second Campbell has received from a member of the Boston delegation, after Representative Liz Malia, a Jamaica Plain Democrat. She has also been endorsed by former First Lady Diane Patrick, Former Sheriff and Secretary of Public Safety Andrea Cabral, and former State Representative Marie St. Fleur.

Campbell called Tyler “a fierce and fearless champion for addressing structural inequities.”

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.