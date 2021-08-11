Art show takes place ‘en plein air’ at Weir River Farm

“Polly had a remarkable spirit of discovery, looking to explore the world around her and understand its complexities,” said Christie Jackson, the Trustees’ senior curator. “We have created an experience out on the grounds inviting visitors to discover and enjoy nature through this same spirit of discovery.”

Her depictions of life on the farm and the wild creatures of Turkey Hill are the subject of “Polly Thayer Starr: Spirit of Discovery,” an outdoor exhibit installed by the Trustees this summer.

Polly Thayer Starr, a well-known artist of “the Boston School” of painting, spent her summers at a family-owned property on Turkey Hill in Hingham. Twenty-two years ago, she donated the 75-acre working farm, now called Weir River Farm, to the Trustees of Reservations.

Advertisement

The show’s “exploration stations” are free and open to the public, and will remain in place through the 2021-2022 season.

Born in 1904, the classically trained painter became known for her portraits and figurative works while still in her 20s, gaining fame for her formal portraits of Boston’s social, political, and academic elite. Some of her later work took a more Modernist approach, according to the Trustees. She died in 2006.

The painter’s work also reveals “her tireless efforts to understand the nature and effects of seeing,” according to a biography posted on the Trustees’ website. In the 1970s, the artist built a studio on Turkey Hill, where she painted what she saw around her.

“What’s exciting about an outdoors installation, is it creates an experience where visitors are looking at the artwork in the place where it was created,” said Anne Smith-White, director of the Trustees’ South Shore portfolio.

The outdoor art installation at Weir River Farm called “Polly Thayer Starr: Spirit of Discovery” includes an empty frame around the scene the artist painted. Christie Jackson

The exhibit is anchored by a reproduction of “Farm View, circa 1960” installed at the same perspective from which Starr created the original work. The painting looks down on a grassy hillside dominated by the red barn, described on a placard as the “vibrant sweeping views of Weir River Farm.”

Advertisement

Nearby is an empty black-metal frame inviting the visitor to peer through at the “living” subject of Starr’s 1960 painting. The view today — grassy field, cows, and red barn — is remarkably similar.

“If you look through the frame,” Smith-White said, “you can see it.”

The exploration stations installed on the hillside also include a detailed watercolor depiction of the barn, a painting of a hayfield, and information about Starr and her long career as an artist.

Visitors also encounter reproductions of the painter’s sketches, including cutout images of a butterfly and other winged insects. The images reflect the artist’s habit of taking her drawing pad with her as she walked about the property, White-Smith said.

“She would sketch a leaf or a flower or a bee or a dragonfly,” White-Smith said. “As you walk down the trail you happen upon life-sized replicas of the sketches.”

A placard placed along the path invites visitors to “look closely at the landscape” and sketch some feature or animal “that you see.”

Jackson said the exhibition is intended to appeal both to art enthusiasts and families seeking opportunities to be outdoors.

Trustees staff also designed a series of public outdoor activities to accompany the exhibition, including Thursday night live music and picnic gatherings. Continuing through Oct. 7, the events feature local breweries and food trucks, live music, and “the best views on the South Shore.” For information on fees and registration, visit thetrustees.org/event/64812/.

Advertisement

The third in a series of workshops on “plein air” (outdoor) painting, one of Starr’s own pursuits, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For fees and registration, see thetrustees.org/event/66275/.

Farmers markets at Weir River Farm take place on Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 10 to 4 p.m., and are scheduled to take place through October.

Weir River Farm is located at 140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham. For more information, visit thetrustees.org/place/weir-river-farm/.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.







