COVID vaccine required for UMass Medical School staff; workers who don’t comply could be fired

Faculty and staff must present proof of vaccination by Sept. 7. If they fail to do so, the statement said, their employee badges will be deactivated, restricting access to campus. In addition, workers not in compliance will have to discuss possible alternative arrangements with managers until they can get vaccinated.

In a statement, the medical school said the vaccination requirement was already in place for students, and that expanding it to faculty and staff was prompted by several factors including the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be required for all faculty, staff, and students at UMass Medical School this fall, and workers who don’t comply could be fired, officials said Wednesday.

“Employees who have not received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7 may be subject to employer actions up to and including termination,” the statement said.

However, workers may seek certain exemptions.

“Faculty and staff who wish to request a medical or religious exemption based on a medical contraindication or sincerely held religious belief may do so,” the statement said, adding that such requests must come with supporting documentation.

And even when vaccinated, officials said, staff and students still must follow COVID-19 protocols, including masking up indoors, participating in surveillance testing if they’re on campus at least once per week, and adhering to guidance on hygiene, isolation and quarantine.

“These and other safety measures have helped UMMS maintain a low positivity rate of 0.15 percent, or 164 positive test results from the 107,829 tests administered as of Aug. 7,” the statement said.

Statewide as of Tuesday, nearly 4.4 million Massachusetts residents were fully vaccinated, according to state figures updated weekdays around 4 p.m.





