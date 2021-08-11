Department of Correction reports COVID-19 outbreak at Souza-Baranowski prison

The outbreak is prompting scrutiny of low vaccination rates among correctional staff and a lack of urgency in the face of demands to decrease occupancy.

The department reports 30 cases total, with the remaining case at Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth.

After recording no cases across all facilities in July, the Massachusetts Department of Correction reports that 29 inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The [state] is not showing that it’s doing all that it can do to protect the people inside,” said Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Massachusetts Prisoners’ Legal Services. “We’re very concerned with the low vaccination among staff because they are the vectors of the virus getting into prisons and jails.”

Despite being among the first eligible for the vaccine, correctional staff has a vaccination rate of about 57 percent, significantly lower than the state’s 63.9 percent rate for fully vaccinated residents.

Matos said state officials have not approached prisons with the same urgency as they have other congregate settings such as nursing homes, which will have a fully vaccinated staff by October per state order.

The department said they continue to encourage vaccination among staff.

“Understanding the need for sustained vigilance . . . The Department of Correction continues to implement health and safety measures that protect those entrusted to our care,” the department said in a statement.

According to the department, nearly 80 percent of inmates are fully vaccinated. The department uses biweekly and weekly wastewater samples to detect surges in infections and conducts targeted testing on symptomatic inmates.

Treatment decisions for inmates who test positive are made by medical staff in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health, the department said, and all persons entering facilities are required to wear a mask.

But Matos said there has been “no accountability whatsoever” for reports of officers violating the department’s mask mandate.

A recent study by Massachusetts General Hospital analyzed data from 14 state prisons and found that crowding in prisons dramatically increases the risk of infection among inmates. With every 10 percent increase in inmate population, an inmate’s risk of contracting COVID increased by 14 percent.

Even at limited capacity, incarcerated people remain among one of the most at-risk populations.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is operating at 36 percent occupancy.

In April 2020, Massachusetts Prisoners’ Legal Services brought a lawsuit against members of state agencies and Governor Charlie Baker alleging “deliberate indifference” and demanding the release of sentenced and civilly committed persons who are at immediate risk of death or severe illness from the coronavirus.

In February, the court denied the organization’s emergency injunction, but the case is still ongoing. The Supreme Judicial Court will hear the case in September.

Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.