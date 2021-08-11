Eight-year-old boy who died of cancer to be honored with procession ‘befitting a superhero’ in Marshfield

Sheehan, who was an honorary member of the Marshfield Police Department and went viral in 2020 for his love of the character Aquaman, died early Sunday morning. He was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare brain cancer, in 2017.

The town of Marshfield will bid a final farewell tonight to Danny Sheehan, the eight-year-old boy who captured hearts during an arduous battle with cancer.

A procession “befitting a superhero” of police officers and firefighters from around the state, complete with blaring sirens and flashing lights, will carry Sheehan through his beloved town for the last time Wednesday night. Viewing hours for Sheehan are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and the procession will begin at 7 p.m.

“Line the streets, yards and sidewalks of Marshfield this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for a final farewell to Officer Danny Sheehan,” the Marshfield Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Danny did not like it QUIET .....so the sirens will blast, the lights will shine and we hope Marshfield turns out in the colorful attire Danny favored and makes as much noise as he did......No doubt he’ll be smiling down from above!”

Sheehan was a fixture in Marshfield. He became a revered figure at the police department after officers visited him in conjunction with the New England-based nonprofit Cops for Kids with Cancer. It was there that Marshfield police first discovered Sheehan’s boisterous personality. He frequented the department after that visit, often eating lunch with officers and playing in their police cruisers, Lieutenant Artie Shaw said.

“Danny was one of us,” said Shaw, who helped organize Wednesday’s procession. “This kid just had a personality from day one that was beyond his age.”

“A wise old man in a little boy’s body, Danny was an impish ball of determination, light, cuddles, stubbornness, manners, fighting spirit, humor, sweetness, and laughter,” his obituary reads.

Perhaps nowhere better was his personality captured than a 2020 viral video in which he was gifted an Aquaman action figure.

“Oh my gosh my favorite one,” he exclaimed upon tearing wrapping paper off of the gift. “Aquamannnn!”

Indeed, Sheehan was a self-professed Aquaman super-fan. Days after the video went viral, he received a FaceTime call from Jason Momoa, who plays the aquatic superhero. Momoa dedicated the upcoming “Aquaman 2″ to Sheehan on Monday.

A memorial dedicated to Sheehan displays his likeness adorned in an Aquaman suit outside of the Marshfield Boys and Girls Club.

“Danny’s departure leaves a hole in the lives of all those whom he met,” his obituary reads. “To know him was to absolutely adore him.”





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.