Former Boston police department auto repair technician pleads guilty in embezzlement scheme

“Mr. Gharony embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars in auto parts and supplies from the Boston Police Department at the expense of the public’s trust in his honest and hardworking law enforcement colleagues,” Mendell said in the statement.

In a statement, Mendell’s office said Bahram Gharony, 36, who had worked in the BPD Fleet Management Division, entered his plea in US District Court in Boston. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

A former Boston police department auto repair technician on Tuesday pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges stemming from a scheme to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the department, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said Wednesday.

Gharony, the statement said, had engaged in a scheme that allegedly defrauded the Fleet Management Division of over $260,000 in automotive parts, tools and supplies between June 2017 and September 2020.

Prosecutors said he ordered parts and supplies that he claimed were for the Police Department, when he in fact converted and sold the parts to other people. He also submitted fake and altered invoices to Boston police for the parts, claiming they’d been ordered for the fleet, the statement said.

“Mr. Gharony clearly knew what he was doing was wrong because of the steps he took to conceal his criminal conduct, but his divided loyalty got the best of him,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division. “We’d like to thank the Boston Police Department’s Anti-Corruption Unit for bringing this to our attention and putting a stop to this practice.”

