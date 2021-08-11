It’s going to be a scorching rest of the week in Mass. These maps show just how hot it will get

Heat index values — or how hot it feels outside when relative humidity is factored in — could reach the middle 90s to lower 100s on Wednesday, the middle to upper 100s on Thursday, and the lower to middle 100s on Friday, forecasters said.

The multiple-day stretch of humidity and heat that could reach dangerous levels begins Wednesday and will last through Friday, area forecasters with the National Weather Service based in Boston said.

Prepare for a scorching next few days. For the third time this summer, Massachusetts residents will likely again have to suffer through an oppressive wave of heat.

Scattered thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and lasting into the early evening are also possible each day through Friday, forecasters said. A few of the storms run the chance of becoming strong to severe. But widespread rainfall is more likely late on Friday and into Saturday when a cold front will move through and break the heat and humidity.

Dangerous heat is expected across southern New England over the next few days. There is also a risk of strong to severe storms later on Thursday and Friday. NWS Boston

The last heat wave occurred at the end of June when temperatures soared above 90 degrees — but felt even hotter than 100 degrees. In the Boston area, 90 degree days have been steadily increasing over the past several decades, arriving not only earlier but more often.

The latest sizzling set of temperatures and humidity are in line with the trends meteorologists have long been tracking, with the extreme heat and lack of cooler nights pointing to climate change.

The highest temperatures expected for the region on Wednesday. NOAA

The dew points expected throughout the region on Wednesday. NOAA

Let’s take a closer look at how the next few days will break down.

Dew points on Wednesday could reach into the lower 70s, according to a map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Any dew points equal to or greater than 65 degrees is considered oppressive, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and an excessive heat watch is in place from Thursday morning through Friday evening for much of southern New England as well, according to the National Weather Service.

While the heat advisory is set for heat index values reaching up to 100 degrees, the excessive heat watch — defined as “dangerously hot conditions” by the National Weather Service — includes possible values between 105 and 109 degrees.

The excessive heat risk for the region on Wednesday. NWS Boston

In Massachusetts, the advisory is in place for the entire state except for Cape Cod and the Islands, “where cloud cover may take well into the afternoon,” forecasters said.

A muggy night with little relief from the oppressive heat is forecasted for Wednesday. Heat index values from the daytime hours are expected, with lows in the 70s, and in the middle 70s in larger metros.

The maximum apparent temperatures expected throughout the region on Thursday. NWS Boston

Thursday, when an excessive heat watch will go into place for much of southern New England, “should be even warmer,” forecasters said. Heat index values could reach the upper 100s.

Across the majority of Massachusetts, it could feel hotter than 100 degrees, according to a map from the National Weather Service. In areas including Boston, Foxborough, Taunton, and Springfield, the temperature could feel as hot as 105 degrees. Meanwhile, communities including Lawrence and Amherst may feel even warmer, at 108 degrees and 107 degrees, respectively.

The dew point on Thursday could reach into the middle 70s across the state, according to a map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The excessive heat risk for the region on Thursday. NWS Boston

“[W]ithout question, Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the summer experienced thus far, and those with plans outdoors are advised to take the appropriate heat-related precautions,” forecasters said.

The maximum apparent temperatures expected throughout the region on Friday. NWS Boston

The dew points expected throughout the region on Friday. NOAA

It will feel just as hot on Friday across Massachusetts. One map from the National Weather Service shows the heat index value hitting as high as 102 degrees in Boston, 107 degrees in Taunton, and 105 degrees in Lawrence.

The excessive heat risk for the region on Friday. NWS Boston

Earlier this week, the United Nations released a landmark report on climate change. The findings of some of the world’s top climate scientists signaled that the Earth’s climate is warming at a rate faster than previously thought — and there is little time left for decisive action to prevent the most dire consequences.

This summer has already felt apocalyptic in nature. From all-time heat records being crushed in the Pacific Northwest to megafires devouring the West and swallowing towns whole — and even the record-hot June and soaking July statewide.

Heat waves like the upcoming one are bound to keep occurring at a progressive rate.

The dangers of excessive heat. NWS Boston

Heat islands — primarily concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods throughout Boston — can intensify the extreme hot weather further, the National Weather Service said. Such effects can include breathing problems, heat stroke, heat cramps, and may even lead to illness or death.

Given the oppressive heat and humidity expected, the National Weather Service warned of the increased potential for heat-related illness and urged people to be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and remain out of the sun.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.