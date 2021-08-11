Lifeguard saves 8-year-old boy at Hyde Park pool

An 8-year-old boy was rescued by a lifeguard Wednesday afternoon after going underwater at a state-run swimming pool in Hyde Park, according to State Police.
A female lifeguard at Olsen Pool went into action after a relative alerted her that the Roxbury boy had gone underwater without resurfacing, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
The lifeguard quickly pulled the boy from the pool, performing CPR until the child began to cough, Procopio said. Boston Fire, EMS, and State Troopers arrived at the pool on Turtle Pond Parkway within minutes, he said.
Boston EMS transported the boy, who remained conscious, to Boston Medical Center for further evaluation, Procopio said.
Advertisement
The boy is expected to make a full recovery, Procopio said.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.