Man arrested for allegedly brandishing gun during Roxbury road rage incident

Officers responded to a call reporting that a gun had been shown during a road rage incident near Rusfield Street and Massachusetts Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

Reggy Etienne, of Canton, is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, a firearm, and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, Boston police said in a statement.

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident in Roxbury, Boston police announced Wednesday.

Officers found Etienne’s vehicle in the South Bay Mall parking lot at about 4:28 p.m., police said. When they approached the vehicle they saw a gun in the center console, the statement said.

Etienne was removed from the vehicle, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, a loaded Springfield XD 45 ACP firearm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine and a magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also discovered Etienne had a suspended license, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

