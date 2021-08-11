Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Roslindale pharmacy

A man was arrested Wednesday in West Bridgewater for the fatal shooting of a woman outside a pharmacy in Roslindale last month, Boston police said.
Akil Jackson, 41, of Easton, was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder, police said in a statement. He is expected to be arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.
He allegedly shot Alicia Heywood, 42, of Easton, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy at 1:18 p.m. on July 29.
Heywood, a mother of a teenage daughter, worked at the pharmacy. Jackson is believed to have been her boyfriend, the Globe reported.
Police had been looking for him since she allegedly fatally shot her outside the pharmacy on at 1 Corinth St. in broad daylight.
Jackson was arrested in the area of West Center Street in West Bridgewater Wednesday with the help of local police, the statement said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.