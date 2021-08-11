Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Roslindale pharmacy

A man was arrested Wednesday in West Bridgewater for the fatal shooting of a woman outside a pharmacy in Roslindale last month, Boston police said.

Akil Jackson, 41, of Easton, was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder, police said in a statement. He is expected to be arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

He allegedly shot Alicia Heywood, 42, of Easton, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy at 1:18 p.m. on July 29.